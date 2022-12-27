Johnny Depp Gets Into Another Altercation, Disney Hopes Dashed

Johnny Depp has been in the limelight for the last several months due to his legal battles with ex-wife Amber Heard.

Johnny Depp, a beloved and iconic actor with a loyal following, is known for his work in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise as Captain Jack Sparrow. In addition, he has starred in many other popular films, including Edward Scissorhands (1990), Public Enemies (2009), Alice in Wonderland (2005), Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005), The Lone Ranger (2013), and many more.

Over the course of the last year, people across the country have been tuned into the ongoing Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard saga. The trial ended four months ago with Mr Depp being awarded $10.35 million in compensatory damages, but the two recently settled outside of court to essentially end their feud, at least for now.

With the feud between Mr Depp and Ms Heard coming to an end, there have been many fans who have wondered if he might reprise his role as Captain Jack Sparrow in the upcoming Pirates of the Caribbean 6 project. Fans have been holding out hope for the last several months that Disney and Johnny Depp could come to an agreement of some sorts after the two parties severed ties, but it didn’t look as if they are getting any closer.

As a matter of fact, Producer Jerry Bruckheimer recently revealed that he would love to have Johnny Depp return, but also wasn’t expecting the reunion to happen.

Now, the final chance for the two parties to come to agreements may have passed.

It was recently revealed from French showbiz commentator Bernard Montield that Depp had verbal altercations with Jeanne du Barry director Maiwenn. Of course, this is the new movie that Depp just finished filming.

“Johnny Depp is an excellent actor when he comes on the set,” Montield said. “Except that sometimes the team is ready at 6 a.m. and no one comes. “So, afterward, Maïwenn gets angry and the next day, it is she who does not come and there is Johnny Depp,” he added. “It’s madness. They’re (expletive) off.”

Montield said that the two “argued constantly. A report from The News International revealed that there are several European Production Companies that are interested in working with Johnny Depp, but the big names in Hollywood– which would include Disney– are steering clear of the actor, despite winning the defamation trial with Amber Heard.

What’s next for Pirates of the Caribbean without Johnny Depp?

While these altercations may not seem like much, it would at least seem that they will only be used by Disney as more reason to not bring the iconic actor back.

There have been multiple scripts written and Bruckheimer made clear in a recent interview that the script that had Margot Robbie as the lead-protagonist has not been scrapped. However, it’s unclear what direction Disney will head.

Bruckheimer also revealed that Captain Jack Sparrow will not be killed, so we don’t have to worry about the beloved character dying. Instead, these new scripts will likely explore new facets of Pirates.

Inside the Magic will continue to keep you updated on the latest happenings between Johnny Depp and Disney.

What do you think of these altercation reports? Let us know in the comments!