Man Blasts Half-Naked Guest on Social Media, “Is This Breaking Disneyland’s Dress Code?”

We’ve covered the Disney dress code extensively. A growing trend started last year with TikToker Amanda DiMeo encouraging Guests to “get a free Disney shirt” by violating Walt Disney World Resort’s dress code.

While Disney doesn’t guarantee Guests a free shirt, many Guests who wore clothing that went against Disney’s code reported benefiting from a similar magical moment. However, in May, Guests who didn’t intentionally violate the dress code said that Disney Parks were no longer giving away free shirts.

Since this trend took off, some began questioning the inconsistent enforcement of Disney’s dress code. Many Guests took photos of inappropriate and vulgar shirts they saw men wearing at the Disney Parks, highlighting the stark contrast in what men and women are allowed to wear.

This week, a Disneyland Park Guest took to TikTok with a video of another Guest’s outfit that he found questionable:

“Is this breaking Disneyland dress code?” Arturo Guzman wrote of a woman wearing extremely short shorts.

Many commenters said the Guest should have been dress-coded. “It’s a family environment,” said @bianca65571.

But others said it was more inappropriate for a stranger to record the woman. “You recording her and posting it is creepy,” @eah1289 commented.

“Ehhh i mean ive bought shorts without knowing how much they ride up until waaaaay later,” @grabthedollar wrote.

More on Disneyland Resort’s Dress Code

Disneyland Resort keeps its definition of “inappropriate” vague, so it’s up to the discretion of the Cast Members at Park entry to decide if clothing adheres to dress code requirements. From Disney:

Attire that is not appropriate for the theme parks (and which may result in refusal of admittance or ejection) includes but is not limited to:

Costumes may not be worn by Guests 14 years of age or older

Masks may not be worn by Guests 14 years of age or older (unless they are for medical purposes)

Clothing with objectionable material, including obscene language or graphics

Excessively torn clothing or loose fitting clothing which may drag on the ground and create a potential trip hazard

Clothing which, by nature, exposes excessive portions of the skin that may be viewed as inappropriate for a family environment

Clothing with multiple layers are subject to search upon entry

Visible tattoos that could be considered inappropriate, such as those containing objectionable language or designs

Bare feet

Do you think the Disney Dress Code should be updated?