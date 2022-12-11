Man Blasts Half-Naked Guest on Social Media, “Is This Breaking Disneyland’s Dress Code?”

in Disneyland Resort

Posted on by Jess Colopy Leave a comment
Two censored photos of a Guest wearing short shorts.

We’ve covered the Disney dress code extensively. A growing trend started last year with TikToker Amanda DiMeo encouraging Guests to “get a free Disney shirt” by violating Walt Disney World Resort’s dress code.

Related: TikToker Violates Dress Code, Sneaks Into Disney Park In Costume

While Disney doesn’t guarantee Guests a free shirt, many Guests who wore clothing that went against Disney’s code reported benefiting from a similar magical moment. However, in May, Guests who didn’t intentionally violate the dress code said that Disney Parks were no longer giving away free shirts.

Disneylnd Sign
Credit: Disney

Since this trend took off, some began questioning the inconsistent enforcement of Disney’s dress code. Many Guests took photos of inappropriate and vulgar shirts they saw men wearing at the Disney Parks, highlighting the stark contrast in what men and women are allowed to wear.

This week, a Disneyland Park Guest took to TikTok with a video of another Guest’s outfit that he found questionable:

@arturoguzman26

Disneyland dress code? #disneyland#dresscode#disney

♬ BOOM – Tiesto

“Is this breaking Disneyland dress code?” Arturo Guzman wrote of a woman wearing extremely short shorts.

Many commenters said the Guest should have been dress-coded. “It’s a family environment,” said @bianca65571.

Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse in their holiday outfits at Disneyland Resort
Credit: Disney Parks Blog

But others said it was more inappropriate for a stranger to record the woman. “You recording her and posting it is creepy,” @eah1289 commented.

“Ehhh i mean ive bought shorts without knowing how much they ride up until waaaaay later,” @grabthedollar wrote.

More on Disneyland Resort’s Dress Code

Mickey, Minnie, Goofy, Donald, and Daisy in front of sleeping beauty castle at Disneyland Park
Credit: Disney

Disneyland Resort keeps its definition of “inappropriate” vague, so it’s up to the discretion of the Cast Members at Park entry to decide if clothing adheres to dress code requirements. From Disney:

Attire that is not appropriate for the theme parks (and which may result in refusal of admittance or ejection) includes but is not limited to:

  • Costumes may not be worn by Guests 14 years of age or older

  • Masks may not be worn by Guests 14 years of age or older (unless they are for medical purposes)

  • Clothing with objectionable material, including obscene language or graphics

  • Excessively torn clothing or loose fitting clothing which may drag on the ground and create a potential trip hazard

  • Clothing which, by nature, exposes excessive portions of the skin that may be viewed as inappropriate for a family environment

  • Clothing with multiple layers are subject to search upon entry

  • Visible tattoos that could be considered inappropriate, such as those containing objectionable language or designs

  • Bare feet

Do you think the Disney Dress Code should be updated? 

 

 

Jess Colopy

Jess Colopy is a Disney College Program alumni and kid-at-heart. When she’s not furiously typing in a coffee shop, you can find her on the hunt for the newest Stitch pin.

Be the first to comment!