Disney Imagineering recently shared a new insight into an upcoming attraction that promises to be an all-new immersive and interactive experience.

Disney Parks worldwide are developing so many exciting projects, from the reimagining of Splash Mountain to welcome princess Tiana, prince Naveen, Louis, and Mama Odie into California and Orlando to a breathtaking expansion inspired by Peter Pan, Tangled, and Frozen at Tokyo DisneySea, a brand-new area coming to Disneyland Paris inspired by Tangled, Peter Pan, and Mary Poppins, and the nearly completed World of Frozen at Hong Kong Disneyland.

And Walt Disney World Resort could not fall behind, as Disney Imagineering continues to develop an all-new walk-in attraction that promises to be an immersive, responsive experience through the world of Moana (2016).

In a video shared by theme parks and entertainment journalist Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) — which originally aired in Good Morning America — Disney Imagineering shared some new details about the upcoming attraction Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana, as “EPCOT is going through one of the biggest transformations in its history.”

As teams continue to work on rock, paint, and special effects, Imagineer Reid commented, “music is a huge component of the film, and that will be a component of this experience as well.” This could mean that Guests will listen to iconic songs from the film like “You’re Welcome,” “How Far I’ll Go,” and “Where You Are,” or to all-new songs inspired by the film and the Polynesian culture.

Reid added that “we have probably a dozen characters that are hidden in nooks and crannies throughout the experience and within the waterways,” along with Te Fiti, a massive character that will be at the heart of the experience. The Disney Imagineer also commented that “part of engaging with water,” as Guests will do in the upcoming attraction, “is seeing how it responds to us.” While he didn’t comment on how these “responsive” features will occur within the attraction, Guests will most likely be able to interact with different elements using their MagicBand+. However, this is purely speculative, as Disney has not released more official information regarding these interactions.

“Our goal is to make a connection between water and the Guest, and one way we’re doing that is through these effects that respond to your presence. So as Guests travel through, they have a sense that water has a personality, water can be their friend, and water is worth protecting,” added Disney Imagineer Reid.

A late 2022 look at what’s coming to EPCOT in late 2023.

A late 2022 look at what’s coming to EPCOT in late 2023. pic.twitter.com/sJ2pxqVD9t — Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) December 31, 2022

EPCOT recently welcomed the 16-foot-tall statue of Te Fiti, who will overlook the attraction from its heart, greeting Guests as they explore and learn about the Journey of Water.

Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana, is scheduled to open at EPCOT in late 2023, although Disney officials have not shared an official date yet. Inside the Magic will keep you updated as more information becomes available.

Are you excited about Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana, coming to EPCOT? Let us know in the comments below!