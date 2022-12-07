Best Holiday Treats at Disneyland Park

The holidays are the best time of the year! Even more so when you are at a Disney Park. The holiday treats you can try while you’re there stand out above the rest.

The Walt Disney World Resort, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and even Disney California Adventure Park- they all have so many excellent choices!

However, we are going to be focusing on the holiday treats at the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California.

The Festival of Holidays at the Disneyland Resort started on November 11th. Disney’s culinary team has set to work brainstorming and creating some fantastic and yummy treats for Disney fans to enjoy while at the parks this year.

With holiday treats, you can choose from sweet to savory to even plant-based treats.

There is a complete list to choose from, but highly recommended treats will be spotlighted throughout. That way, you don’t have to be overwhelmed!

Churro Cart near Sleeping Beauty Castle (Available Nov. 11 through Jan. 8)

Candy Cane Churro (New)

Peppermint Bark Dipping Sauce: Chocolate fudge infused with peppermint and topped with crushed candy canes (New)

Churro Cart in New Orleans Square (Available Nov. 11 through Jan. 8)

Pistachio-Cherry Churro: Cinnamon churro rolled in pistachio and sour cherry sugars and served with a side of ghost pepper grape sauce

Churro Cart in Town Square (Available Nov. 11 through Jan. 8)

Mint Chip Churro (New)

Mint-Chocolate Dipping Sauce: Marshmallow creme infused with mint and topped with crushed chocolate cookies (New)

Stage Door Café (Available Nov. 11 through Jan. 8; mobile order available)

Peppermint Mocha Funnel Cake– $9.49: with cold brew sauce topped with chocolate sauce, peppermint dust, and whipped topping (New)

The Tropical Hideaway (Available Nov. 11 through Jan. 8)

Holiday DOLE Whip Sundae– $7.29: A swirl of DOLE Whip cherry and lime topped with festive decorations

Red Rose Taverne (Available Nov. 11 through Jan. 8; mobile order available)

Holiday Flatbread: Pepperoni, sausage, and ham flatbread topped with arugula (New)

Holiday Cold Brew: Cold brew coffee with eggnog flavor

Pooh Corner and Candy Palace and Candy Kitchen (Available Nov. 11 through Dec. 31)

Holiday Milk Wand: Three marshmallows dipped in caramel, enrobed in milk chocolate, and drizzled with green and red colored chocolate (New)

Peppermint Mickey Mouse: Mickey Mouse-shaped marshmallow dipped in dark chocolate and covered in peppermint crunch

Mickey Mouse Holiday Apple: Green Granny Smith apple dipped in caramel with marshmallow ears enrobed in milk chocolate, drizzled with green and red-colored white chocolate, and sprinkled with holiday cheer (New)

Snowflake Mickey Mouse Apple: Green Granny Smith apple dipped in caramel with marshmallow ears enrobed in white chocolate, covered in blue sugar, and decorated with a white chocolate snowflake

Mickey Mouse Gingerbread Crisped Rice Treat: Mickey Mouse-shaped crisped rice treat dipped in white colored chocolate, embellished with a dark chocolate face, and decorated with green and red white chocolate

Mickey Mouse Holiday Crisped Rice Treat: Mickey Mouse-shaped cereal treat dipped in white-colored white chocolate, drizzled with green-colored white chocolate, and sprinkled with holiday cheer décor

Holiday Cake Pops: Round chocolate cake pop dipped in milk chocolate and sprinkled with holiday cheer décor

Holiday Minnie Mouse Cake Pop: Vanilla cake with marshmallow ears, dipped in red-colored white chocolate, drizzled with green-colored white chocolate, and topped with a white chocolate Minnie Mouse bow

Churro and Lemonade Cart in Critter Country (Available Nov. 11 through Jan. 8)

Bride Churro: Elegantly dressed churro in a bouquet of vanilla and sugar

Churro Cart near “it’s a small world” Holiday (Available Nov. 11 through Jan. 8)

Churro with holiday apple spice dipping sauce (New)

Refreshment Corner (Available Nov. 11 through Jan. 8; mobile order available)

Spicy Beef & Cheese Sandwich– $13.79: beefsteak, cheese sauce, sautéed peppers and onions, and spicy pepper spread on artisan bread (New)

Caramel-Pecan Cream Cheese Pretzel: Cream cheese pretzel topped with caramel sauce and candied pecans (New)

Peppermint Cream Cheese Pretzel: Cream cheese pretzel topped with white chocolate and crushed candy canes (New)

Butterscotch Soda: Sparkling water with butterscotch syrup, caramel drizzle, and cream (New)

River Belle Terrace (Available Nov. 11 through Jan. 8)

Pear Oat Cobbler: Spiced pears, oat streusel, and cranberry sorbet (New) (Plant-based)

Alien Pizza Planet (Available Nov. 11 through Jan. 8; mobile order available)

Charcuterie Pizza Slice– $8.99: topped with pesto cream sauce, fig marmalade, prosciutto, capocollo, Spanish chorizo, caramelized onions, cornichons, cheese blend, and arugula (New)

Holiday Green Alien Macaron filled with marshmallow creme and chocolate ganache

Market House (Available Nov. 11 through Jan. 8)

Mickey Mouse Gingerbread: Soft gingerbread Mickey Mouse-shaped cookie (Limit 5 per guest per transaction)

Rancho del Zocalo (Available Nov. 11 through Jan. 8; mobile order available)

Caldo de Pollo: Savory soup with chicken, rice, and vegetables

Chile Verde– $12.49: Slow-cooked pork with spicy tomatillo sauce served with Mexican rice and refried beans (New)

Pan Dulce Ice Cream Sandwich: Colorful Mexican sweet bread with eggnog ice cream, hot buttered rum-flavored sauce, whipped topping, and chocolate skull (New)

Hot Chocolate

French Market Restaurant (Available Nov. 11 through Jan. 8; mobile order available)

Haunted Mansion Cake– $6.99: Purple sponge cake, raspberry mousse, raspberries, and cocoa nibs

Peppermint Hot Chocolate: Smooth, rich hot chocolate topped with whipped cream and crushed peppermint (New)

Jolly Holiday Bakery Cafe (Available Nov. 11 through Jan. 8; mobile order available)

Thanks-mas Sandwich: Roasted turkey, stuffing, gravy, and cranberry sauce on rustic bread served with house-made chips

Turkey Pot Pie Soup

Sipping Chocolate with a Dipping Waffle: Thick and rich sipping chocolate with a sweet waffle for dipping

Snowman Cinnamon Roll Cheesecake– $6.49: Cinnamon roll-flavored cheesecake, cream cheese icing, milk chocolate nougatine arms, and snowman chocolate decoration (contains nuts) (New)

Santa Hat Macaron: Almond macaron shells with white peppermint cream filling and rich chocolate ganache

Christmas Brownie: Dark chocolate brownie with white chocolate mousse Santa hat, sprinkles, and chocolate ears (New)

Mickey Mouse Gingerbread: Soft gingerbread Mickey Mouse-shaped cookie (Limit 5 per guest per transaction)

Chimney Sweep Cold Brew: Cold brew coffee with hickory-smoked syrup, chocolate and caramel sauces, cream, and smoked salt-sugar sprinkle (New)

Apple-Pecan Donut: Specialty donut with spiced icing, apple compote, candied pecans, and cream cheese frosting (New)

Peppermint Cookie Donut: Specialty donut with peppermint icing, crushed peppermint, chocolate crème-filled cookies, and whipped topping (New)

Holiday Demitasse Ceramic Cup (Available beginning Nov. 11 while supplies last)

Mint Julep Bar (Available Nov. 11 through Jan. 8; mobile order available)

Maple Beignets– $8.99: rolled in maple-flavored sugar

Maple-bacon dipping sauce‌ (New)

Galactic Grill (Available Nov. 11 through Jan. 8; mobile order available)

Cranberry BBQ Chicken Sandwich: A fried chicken sandwich with cranberry-flavored BBQ sauce, provolone, onion ring, arugula, and citrus bacon aïoli served on a toasted brioche bun (New)

A Cup of Cheer– $6.99: Orange cranberry cake with cream cheese icing topped with an orange cream-filled cream puff, dried cranberries, and holiday sprinkles (New)

Christmas Punch: Pomegranate, cranberry, and orange juices with Sprite served over ice and garnished with fresh pomegranate seeds, cranberries, and a rosemary sprig (New)

Plaza Inn (Available Nov. 11 through Jan. 8)

Gingerbread Bundt Cake: Gingerbread Bundt cake with apple cinnamon filling, vanilla glaze, and holiday sprinkles

Holiday Cake– $6.99: Devil’s food cake with swirled white chocolate mousse filling, buttercream frosting, and holiday sprinkles

Vanilla Pear Honey Lemonade: Lemonade infused with honey and pear nectar (New)

Gibson Girl Ice Cream Parlor (Available Nov. 11 through Jan. 8; mobile order available)

Peppermint Holiday Sundae: Two scoops of peppermint ice cream, whipped cream, crushed peppermint, and chocolate crème cookies (New)

Cinnamon Brown Sugar Ice Cream (New)

Ice Cream Cookie Sandwich– $6.99: Cinnamon brown sugar ice cream between oatmeal raisin cookies (New)

Pretzel Cart in Frontierland (Available Nov. 11 through Jan. 8)

Holiday Cookie Pretzel: Ginger snap cookie-dusted pretzel with vanilla icing dipping sauce (New)

Outdoor Vending Carts (Available Nov. 11 through Jan. 8)

Christmas Cotton Candy: Apple flavor

Available at Various Locations throughout Disneyland Park (Available beginning Nov. 11 while supplies last)

Musical Rotating Popcorn Tin

Reindeer Parade Sipper

Holiday treats aren’t the only thing that’s been given a makeover this winter. Guests can experience the most magical time of the year until January 8th, 2023.

There is Disney ¡Viva Navidad!, World of Color – Season of Light, and Mater’s Jingle Jamboree.

There’s a Christmas Fantasy Parade where you can watch Disney characters join Santa for a merry musical procession, or the “it’s a small world” Holiday where the attraction is beautifully lit up and the inside is adorned with traditional holiday tunes from around the world.

Of course, you can’t forget the Haunted Mansion Holiday where Pumpkin King, Jack Skellington has been busy decorating the Haunted Mansion with frightfully festive touches. Or the “Believe…In Holiday Magic” Fireworks! Enjoy splendid pyrotechnical spectacle. As the sky overhead lights up with dazzling color, more than 80,000 twinkling lights illuminate Sleeping Beauty’s Winter Castle.

Whether it’s holiday treats, food or drink, Santa Claus or some festive attractions- Disneyland is one of the most magical places in the world. Even more so during the holidays!

What is your favorite holiday treats at a Disney Park? Let us know in the comments.