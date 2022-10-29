‘A Christmas Story Christmas’ First Look with Ralphie

Peter Billingsley spoke to People Magazine and gave them a first look at A Christmas Story Christmas.

Billingsley starts right off by saying, “Ralphie’s not really where he wants to be in his life but he’s still a dreamer, so he still has these fantasies of what his life could be, where it could go. And then he’s called home with some real responsibilities and burdens.”

Set in 1973, 33 years after the original film was set, we find a grown-up Ralphie with two kids of his own. He is a struggling writer that goes back to his fictional hometown of Hohman, IN for the holidays.

“He’s kind of now back on a quest. Nothing’s going to stop him. … He might not want to do it, but once he’s in, he’s in.” Peter says of his character Ralphie.

The movie has actually been in development for almost four years now. Billingsley goal with the new movie was to “protect” it’s association to the original. This Christmas classic aires for 24 hours starting on Christmas Eve and has become a staple for many, many fans.

“The one word we used a lot was ‘tone,’ “ he tells PEOPLE. “The first [movie] has such an interesting, unique tone. It’s not the perfect family. They’re hostile at times, they’re loving and then there’s this interesting voiceover and this reverence and some pretty adult things that Ralphie’s having to go through.”

Billingsley isn’t the only actor from the original cast to be returning. Schwartz (played by R.D Robb), Scut Farkus (played by Zack Ward), Flick (played by Scott Schwartz), and Ralphie’s younger brother Randy (played by Ian Petrella) will also be back for the new movie.

A Christmas Story Christmas debuts November 17th on HBO Max.

Are you excited? Let us know in the comments.