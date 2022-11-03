Disney World Tests Long Awaited Coaster In a BRAND NEW Way!

Walt Disney World Resort announced that TRON Lightcycle Run would come to Magic Kingdom at D23 Expo in 2017. For years, fans have watched the slow construction and testing of the rollercoaster, which slowed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

At September’s D23 Expo, Chairman of Disney Parks and Resorts Josh D’Amaro finally announced that TRON Lightcycle Run will open in spring 2023. An exact date has not been released.

The Disney Park recently released footage of D’Amaro and other Disney Cast Members testing the ride, but has been mostly quiet about the ongoing construction since. But this week, Guests on the Tomorrowland Transit Authority Peoplemover got a first look at the rollercoaster testing in the dark:

Inside the Magic will report any updates on TRON Lightcycle Run, coming to Magic Kingdom in spring of 2023.

More on TRON Lightcycle Run

TRON Lightcycle Run, inspired by its counterpart at Shanghai Disneyland, will open in Tomorrowland at Magic Kingdom in 2023. From Disney:

Speed across a world with no horizons in a high-stakes race based on the Disney sci-fi film TRON: Legacy.