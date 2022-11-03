Disney World Tests Long Awaited Coaster In a BRAND NEW Way!

Walt Disney World Resort announced that TRON Lightcycle Run would come to Magic Kingdom at D23 Expo in 2017. For years, fans have watched the slow construction and testing of the rollercoaster, which slowed during the COVID-19 pandemic.
At September’s D23 Expo, Chairman of Disney Parks and Resorts Josh D’Amaro finally announced that TRON Lightcycle Run will open in spring 2023. An exact date has not been released.
The Disney Park recently released footage of D’Amaro and other Disney Cast Members testing the ride, but has been mostly quiet about the ongoing construction since. But this week, Guests on the Tomorrowland Transit Authority Peoplemover got a first look at the rollercoaster testing in the dark:
Caught some Tron testing tonight. Looked so smooth. Lighting was beautiful in person.
TRON Lightcycle Run, inspired by its counterpart at Shanghai Disneyland, will open in Tomorrowland at Magic Kingdom in 2023. From Disney:
Speed across a world with no horizons in a high-stakes race based on the Disney sci-fi film TRON: Legacy.
LIMIT: NOT FOUND_
Lean forward into the ultimate race of survival! Leave the real world behind and join Team Blue in an epic quest across the Grid—the dark, computerized world with no horizons from TRON. Here, there’s no limit to the excitement.
Climb aboard your very own Lightcycle and take off on a high-speed adventure, racing against the Grid’s most menacing Programs. Surge past your fierce opponents as you attempt to cross through 8 Energy Gates and secure your team’s victory—so you can survive to race another day.
Scheduled to open in Spring 2023, TRON Lightcycle / Run will be one of the fastest coasters at any Disney theme park in the world.
From the Big Screen to the Theme Park
In 1982, Disney made filmmaking history with TRON, the first production of its kind to mix live action with computer-generated visuals and backlit animation. This iconic film went on to inspire video games, comic books, an animated series and the 2010 sequel TRON: Legacy—as well as this new Disney theme park attraction.