Disney World Criticized For Forcing Cast Members Back to Work During Tropical Storm

Walt Disney World Resort closed this week for the second time this year as Tropical Storm Nicole hit the Central Florida region. On Thursday, the Disney Parks began a phased reopening as wind and rain continued in the area.

Much like when Walt Disney World Resort reopened following Hurricane Ian, some fans are accusing the Disney Park of putting its Cast Members at risk by reopening so suddenly. Many were called back as the storm was still raging, forced to drive through wind and rain to reopen Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney Springs.

On Twitter, many Disney fans and even some Disney Cast Members voiced their frustration with The Walt Disney Company. @rebz4evr wrote:

Disney really showed cast members how little they care.

@Chef_Churro expressed similar sentiments:

I can’t believe that disney is open right now. I know it’s not a category 2 hurricane outside or anything but I have to drive to work in this shit and it’s dangerous. They should be prioritizing the cast members safety above all else

@amberpunkrose alleged that some Cast Members were even forced to come in earlier than scheduled:

Not Disney making their cast members come in 5 hours before their shifts during a hurricane

Some fans even begged Disney directly to reconsider. From @VampKittyClaire: