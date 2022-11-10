2023 Will Be Charlie Cox’s Biggest Year As Daredevil

Charlie Cox’s Daredevil has now made a second appearance in the MCU, but 2023 will be the actor longest commitment as the character.

Usually, actors film for a few months as the character they are planning. Cox has already spent nearly seven years as the blind super hero/lawyer and knows how to play Matt Murdock or Daredevil easily. After Daredevil Season 3 on Netflix debuted, fans were more than excited about Daredevil’s future, but Netflix canceled the series.

Years later, fans learned that this was due to MCU putting Daredevil into the spotlight as Tom Holland’s Spider-Man had Charlie Cox’s Matt Murdock be his lawyer in Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021). After that brief appearance, Cox returned as Daredevil in She-Hulk: Attorney At Law.

Tatiana Maslany’s Jennifer Walters/She-Hulk had a lot of fun with Daredevil and even started a little fling with everyone’s fan-favorite super hero. Besides their romance, Daredevil is gearing up to return for another series, Alaqua Cox’s Echo, and then will appear in his own series, Daredevil: Born Again.

Echo should be a more gritty series with Daredevil and Kingpin back in the same project, and the series might set up what to expect in Born Again. Fans learned at San Diego Comic-Con that Born Again will be the longest MCU series ever created. With 18 episodes, Daredevil: Born Again will be one of Disney+’s biggest projects, and fans can’t wait for it to release.

A new report confirms that the series will begin filming in New York City in February 2023 and finish around December 2023. This means that Born Again will not only film for 11 months but have a tight window for post-production. With the series promised to release in Spring 2024, fans might expect to see the series pushed back into early summer as it might be hard for the show to edit that many episodes quickly.

Netflix’s Daredevil was also filmed in NYC, which is a good sign for the series, but it will be more expensive than other MCU projects as it’s more expensive to film in New York than Georgia, where most Marvel projects film if possible. Fans can take this news as good news for the overall project as Marvel is willing to commit to the series and ensures the quality by filming on location, giving the project a large filming window.

This means that the project shouldn’t be rushed and that Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio’s Wilson Fisk/Kingpin will end up playing their characters far longer than they normally do. Other reports claimed that Born Again might tie into Spider-Man 4, but if the series is filming every day for 11 months, then Spider-Man 4 can’t include the two actors unless they stop filming for Born Again to shoot their scenes.

With Spider-Man probably sticking to NYC for his next web-slinging adventure, it would be easy to have both projects film in NYC, but it would be hard to keep Cox and D’Onofrio a secret if they end up having large roles in Spider-Man 4. Marvel would probably have a better time bringing Spider-Man in for a cameo in Born Again.

While 2023 might be Daredevil’s biggest year, Cox will have a large future as the super hero, but it’s unclear if Born Again will get a second season. If it does, it’s very likely that the season would be shorter as reports indicate that the series will be a launching point for several “street-level” super heroes to be introduced into the MCU. Krysten Ritter’s Jessica Jones and Jon Bernthal’s Punisher are two potential cameos fans might expect to see in the series.

Are you excited about Daredevil: Born Again? Do you think it will be delayed?