Resellers Strike at Disneyland as Long Lines Form For Brand-New ‘Nightmare’ Merchandise

Another week and another bout of Disney grievances and frustrations as Disney Parks debuted the new light-up reusable Zero popcorn bucket at Disneyland Resort.

The merchandise turned instant collectible is already drawing the attention of hardcore fans and resellers alike; Disneyland’s seemingly inconsistent purchasing rules have brought ire to the fandom, with some claiming it is already too late to secure their seasonal special item.

Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort in Southern California and Central Florida, respectively, are known for drawing crowds. Sure, international Parks like Disneyland Paris and Tokyo Disney Resort are also busy, but between Walt Disney’s first-ever theme park and the only Disney World in the Parks portfolio, the United States destinations win out when it comes to Guest volume. And with Guest volume comes demand — for food, merchandise, virtual queues, Disney Genie+, Individual Lightning Lane Selections, and the list goes on.

The latest high-priority item to grace The Happiest Place On Earth has been the new Zero popcorn bucket. The light-up item is now being sold at various locations around Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, with demand seeing the merchandise selling out speedily at multiple stands, according to Guests on the ground.

Zero (Frank Welker) is, of course, the loveable ghost dog from producer Tim Burton’s cult classic, The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993). The stop-motion Halloween-meets-Christmas movie from Walt Disney Motion Pictures — formerly Buena Vista Pictures Distribution — has retained a strong footprint in the Disney brand for the last (almost) three decades.

From Jack Skellington (Chris Sarandon/Danny Elfman) to Sally (Catherine O’Hara), Oogie Boogie (Ken Page) to Doctor Finklestein (William Hickey), the world of Halloween Town is a popular franchise, with the Parks’ Halloween season often paying homage to the beloved movie — Disneyland Resort even has its own party named after the villainous boogeyman with Oogie Boogie Bash — A Disney Halloween Party at Disney California Adventure Park.

And now, Zero has made his way to the streets of Disneyland, and beyond, with the debut of this new popcorn bucket. Disneyland Resort aficionado, Gothic Rosie, shared hours ago that Zero could be found at the Frontierland popcorn cart, as well as the one outside Haunted Mansion. Zero retails for $28.

The creator then shared a new update following the announcement of shipment boxes being spotted containing the merchandise — from the boxes that were seen by Guests, there were just shy of 10,000 Zeros inside. But, if current demand is anything to go by, they won’t last long. Long lines for the stands have already been seen at Disneyland, as shown in this example from Mindy J. (@FairyTaleMindy):

Long lines for the Zero popcorn bucket at DCA

Long lines for the Zero popcorn bucket at DCA pic.twitter.com/8bL34d42N1 — Mindy Joy (@FairyTaleMindy) October 8, 2022

The word from sources is that the limit on the Zero popcorn bucket is five per Guest, but comments on the above Instagram posts seemingly indicate it is inconsistent across the Parks, with some stating Cast Members have said six, eight, and even no limits at all.

And with any new merchandise release, especially for a lesser-seen but well-known character like Zero, the resellers that often strike Disney Parks have already listed their items on sites like eBay for over double the price. The popcorn bucket is soon expected at Walt Disney World Resort’s Magic Kingdom.

