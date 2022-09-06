Hilary Duff Exposed By Her Own Child For Making “Bad Chicken”

Posted on by Kelly Coffey Leave a comment
hilary duff and daughter banks

Credit: Matthew Koma/Instagram

Lizzie McGuire and Younger star, Hilary Duff, was outed by her daughter for making “bad chicken” and getting “diarrhea”.

hilary duff in pink dress how i met your father birthday episode
Credit: Hulu

Hilary Duff, best known for her role as Lizzie McGuire in the Disney Channel show, Lizzie McGuire, wears many hats — including actress, a wife, and a mom of three. Duff is often looked at as a great role model and loving mom, but even Duff has her flaws. And it seems one of those flaws is cooking.

In fact, her cooking was so bad that it left her with “diarrhea”, according to her middle child, Banks.

hilary duff and daughter banks
Credit: Matthew Koma/Instagram

Duff shared a screenshot of the text message to her Instagram, which was from her friend, and read:

Banks told a story at camp… ‘my mom made bad chicken and now she has diarrhea… that’s what happens when you make bad chicken’

hilary duff text message
Credit: Screenshot via Hilary Duff/Instagram

Talk about embarrassing… We hope you are feeling better, Hilary!

hilary duff and daughters
Credit: Hilary Duff Instagram

Hilary Duff is currently involved in the new How I Met Your Mother spinoff, How I Met Your Fatherwhich is currently streaming on Hulu. She previously starred as Lizzie McGuire in Disney Channel’s hit television series, Lizzie McGuire from 2011-2004 and in The Lizzie McGuire Movie in 2003.

Duff was also involved in the later canceled Lizzie McGuire reboot, which was supposed to star the original cast of the Disney Channel show, including Hallie Todd (Jo McGuire/Lizzie’s Mom)Robert Carradine (Sam McGuire/Lizzie’s Dad), and Jake Thomas (Matt McGuire/Lizzie’s brother), Adam Lamberg (Gordo) and, of course, animated Lizzie. The reboot was canceled as, according to Duff, “the stars just didn’t align.” 

lizzie mcguire
Credit: Disney

