Hilary Duff Exposed By Her Own Child For Making “Bad Chicken”

Lizzie McGuire and Younger star, Hilary Duff, was outed by her daughter for making “bad chicken” and getting “diarrhea”.

Hilary Duff, best known for her role as Lizzie McGuire in the Disney Channel show, Lizzie McGuire, wears many hats — including actress, a wife, and a mom of three. Duff is often looked at as a great role model and loving mom, but even Duff has her flaws. And it seems one of those flaws is cooking.

In fact, her cooking was so bad that it left her with “diarrhea”, according to her middle child, Banks.

Duff shared a screenshot of the text message to her Instagram, which was from her friend, and read:

Banks told a story at camp… ‘my mom made bad chicken and now she has diarrhea… that’s what happens when you make bad chicken’

Talk about embarrassing… We hope you are feeling better, Hilary!

Hilary Duff is currently involved in the new How I Met Your Mother spinoff, How I Met Your Father, which is currently streaming on Hulu. She previously starred as Lizzie McGuire in Disney Channel’s hit television series, Lizzie McGuire from 2011-2004 and in The Lizzie McGuire Movie in 2003.

Duff was also involved in the later canceled Lizzie McGuire reboot. The reboot was canceled as, according to Duff, "the stars just didn't align."

