A man was removed and arrested from the Disneyland Paris Resort after being caught publicly masturbating inside one of the Parks.

The incident was revealed by europe-cities and notes that, according to reports, the 21-year-old man was seen "masturbating in his pants while watching a video on his phone while in front of an obviously popular attraction."

The man was expelled from the Disneyland Paris Resort property after being caught, which happened around 6 p.m. Saturday, September 3. The Park’s security agents intervened quickly, according to the Disneyland communication department, before calling the police and arresting the man.

Disneyland Paris is, to many, the most beautiful Disney Park in the world. With its own version of beloved attractions like Phantom Manor, Big Thunder Mountain, and Hyperspace Mountain, as well as tons of characters meeting Guests of all ages, world-class entertainment offerings, and so much more, Disneyland Paris is extremely popular. After the scene unfolded, a mother who was visiting filed a complaint with the local police station. This prompted a full investigation, with the man being placed in police custody for his actions. This incident will not be dealt with lightly. According to the Criminal Code, "sexual exposure imposed on the view of others in a place accessible to the public gaze is punishable by one year's imprisonment and a fine of 15,000 euros. This even applies in the absence of exposure of a naked part of the body. As stated by the code, "sexual exposure is established if is imposed in the sight of others, in a place accessible to public view, the explicit commission of a sexual act, real or simulated. "

Disneyland Paris recently opened a brand-new section of its Walt Disney Studios Park, creating its own Avengers Campus, much like the one at Disneyland in Anaheim, California.

When visiting Avengers Campus at Disneyland Paris, Guests are able to join forces with their favorite superheroes and help them in missions to protect the Earth. The land will be home to two attractions, Spider-Man W.E.B. Adventure and Avengers Assemble: Flight Force, where Guests will be able to meet Iron Man as one of the most advanced animatronics in Disney Parks worldwide. Guests can also shop for all their superhero needs at the different stores and enjoy an Avenger-worthy meal at PYM Kitchen, Stark Factory, and the food trucks around the Campus.