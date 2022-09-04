Disney Seemingly Expanding EPCOT Parking Lot

in Walt Disney World

Posted on by Kelly Coffey 1 Comment
EPCOT spaceship earth at night

Credit: Disney

EPCOT has been undergoing a complete overhaul for quite some time now. One of the big changes that recently happened at EPCOT was the debut of three brand-new lands, replacing what was formerly known as Future World. These three new lands allow all of EPCOT to feel connected with four neighborhoods that speak to each important aspect of the world.

Related: Disney Surprises Guests With Access To EPCOT Experience Before It Opens

cosmic-rewind-epcot
Credit: ITM

World Showcase, which was already been a part of this Park, was joined by World Celebration, World Nature, and World Discovery. Even though these lands officially debuted last year, construction on the lands continues.

Guests have been piling into EPCOT to experience everything the Park has to offer, including the new Guardians–themed coaster — Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind — which officially opened a few months ago.

Now, it seems more construction is occurring at EPCOT, this time in the parking lot.

spaceship earth
Credit: Inside the Magic

Related: How to Avoid Parking Fees at Disney World

Twitter user bioreconstruct shared some photos of the parking lot, including what seems to be the start of paving on an expansion. Per bioreconstruct:

Monorail views of what seems to be start of paving of a new section of EPCOT parking. North of the Guardians of the Galaxy show building, and former construction staging.

Related: Electromagnetic Storm? Bizarre Occurrence Reported at EPCOT

If you plan on visiting EPCOT soon, be sure to check out some of the new offerings including the revitalized Club Cool Hosted by Coca-Cola, the newly opened Creations Shop, Regal Eagle Smokehouse: Craft Drafts & Barbecue, and stay until night falls to witness the new nighttime show, Harmonious!

Are you excited to see Disney possibly expanding EPCOT’s parking lot? Let us know in the comments below.

Start planning your next magical vacation to Walt Disney World Resort’s four theme parks — Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios — and the Disney Springs shopping and dining district by visiting the official Walt Disney World website!

Kelly Coffey

Having been a Walt Disney World Annual Passholder since 2017, Kelly loves visiting the Most Magical Place on Earth where she can typically be found people watching on the Tomorrowland Transit Authority PeopleMover, relaxing at Baseline Tap House, snacking on Mickey-shaped foods, sipping on adult beverages on Sunset Boulevard, or hanging out with her foolish mortals at the Haunted Mansion.

View Comment (1)