Disney Seemingly Expanding EPCOT Parking Lot

EPCOT has been undergoing a complete overhaul for quite some time now. One of the big changes that recently happened at EPCOT was the debut of three brand-new lands, replacing what was formerly known as Future World. These three new lands allow all of EPCOT to feel connected with four neighborhoods that speak to each important aspect of the world.

World Showcase, which was already been a part of this Park, was joined by World Celebration, World Nature, and World Discovery. Even though these lands officially debuted last year, construction on the lands continues.

Guests have been piling into EPCOT to experience everything the Park has to offer, including the new Guardians–themed coaster — Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind — which officially opened a few months ago.

Now, it seems more construction is occurring at EPCOT, this time in the parking lot.

Twitter user bioreconstruct shared some photos of the parking lot, including what seems to be the start of paving on an expansion. Per bioreconstruct:

Monorail views of what seems to be start of paving of a new section of EPCOT parking. North of the Guardians of the Galaxy show building, and former construction staging.

Monorail views of what seems to be start of paving of a new section of EPCOT parking. North of the Guardians of the Galaxy show building, and former construction staging. pic.twitter.com/hoeUFrR3ul — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) September 3, 2022

