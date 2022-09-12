Disney Stays Silent on Beloved Attraction, Makes No Mention at D23

With so many rides and attractions at Walt Disney World, it’s hard to pick a favorite. From the thrilling Space Mountain, classic Splash Mountain, and iconic “it’s a small world” Disney World is truly a magical place filled with fan-favorite attractions. bafd

However, few attractions are more iconic than the Walt Disney World Railroad. Located high above the Magic Kingdom, Guests used to be able to sit back and relax as it took them around the entire Park. Unfortunately, The Walt Disney World Railroad has been closed since December 2018.

This had to be done in order for Disney World to begin construction and make way for the upcoming TRON attraction, which will be located in Tomorrowland once complete.

TRON Lightcycle/Run was announced way back in 2017 and is set to open “Spring of 2023”, something we found out at Disney’s D23 expo. However, Disney was achingly silent on any information regarding the railroad, something we were hoping they would at least mention. As we stated earlier, the attraction has been out of commission for over five years at this point, with no solid timeframe of when we can expect it to return.

Disney was also notably silent on Disneyland’s PeopleMover, something a lot of fans had hoped they would discuss at the event.

The Walt Disney World Railroad has a long and rich history within the theme park. A noted train enthusiast, Walt Disney built his very first railroad in his backyard. The Carolwood Pacific Railroad, a 1/8-scale train, debuted in 1950 and featured a custom-built, steam-powered locomotive that encircled his property. Delighted with his miniature backyard railroad, Walt decided to share his love of trains with the whole world. The result was the Santa Fe & Disneyland Railroad, a favorite of Guests since the park opened in 1955.

If you’ve never had the chance to ride the grand circle tour around Magic Kingdom, check out the official Disney description here:

Listen to the clamor of the engine, the chug of the wheels and the call of the whistle aboard the Walt Disney World Railroad. Ride 1 of 4 meticulously restored, vintage narrow-gauge steam trains—originally built between 1916 and 1928—and enjoy a relaxing 20-minute, 1.5-mile scenic round-trip tour. It’s a convenient—and nostalgic—way to get around Magic Kingdom park!!

Find a Station You can board or disembark at any of 3 stations:

Near the entrance to the park on Main Street, U.S.A.

The Frontierland station

The Fantasyland station

Do you miss this iconic Disney World attraction? Do you hope it returns soon?