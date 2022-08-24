Fantasmic! Replacement Show Gets Exclusive Vacation Packages for Grand Debut

We’re saying goodbye to the iconic Fantasmic! show with the debut of brand new Believe! Sea of Dreams this November 11, and Disney are offering some exclusive Vacation Packages ahead of its first showings.

Starting from 3:00 PM on August 30, 2022, Disney Park fans will get the chance to book one of the many new Vacation Packages available that include an exclusive chance to view the projection mapping-heavy Fantasmic! replacement show, Believe! Sea of Dreams, as reported previously.

Guests purchasing one of the Vacation Package deals offered by The Walt Disney Company and Oriental Land Company will be able to view the new show, Believe! Sea of Dreams at the Tokyo Disney Resort’s Tokyo DisneySea from up to four special seating areas.

Any Disney Park fans hoping to finally visit the Tokyo Disney Resort this year ought to keep these new deals in mind if they want to get a shot at fantastic views for the new nighttime spectacular, as the Tokyo Disney Resort is expecting heavy crowds during the Fall season into Christmas and the holidays.

The Vacation Packages offered by Disney that include these special Believe! viewing seats are listed here, and feature seating around the Mediterranean Harbor Port of Call, at the (1) Tokyo DisneySea Transit Steamer Line, (2) Harborside Terrace, (3) Piazza Topolino and (4) Lido Isle.

The dates the current Vacation Packages cover range from November 10 to November 29, 2022, and the translated list of deals is as follows:

From November 10 (Thursday) to November 14 (Monday), 2022 – Enjoy “Mickey’s Magical Music World” Show & Character Greeting 2DAYS From November 11th (Friday) to November 29th (Tuesday), 2022 – Enjoy an Elegant Disney Hotel Stay 2DAYS

Enjoy Entertainment & Watch “Believe! ~ Sea of ​​Dreams ~” 2DAYS

Enjoy 2 Parks to the Fullest 2DAYS

Attraction & Restaurant Select 2DAYS

Create Unique Memories at Tokyo DisneySea (with photo shoot) 2DAYS

Enjoy 2 Parks with Kids 2DAYS

[Recommended for Beginners ♪] Enjoy Attractions & Shows 2DAYS

Enjoy Disney Musical “Beauty and the Beast” & Tokyo Disney Resort 2DAYS

[Christmas Only] Enjoy Attractions, Shows, and Character Greeting 2DAYS From November 10 (Thursday) to November 29 (Tuesday), 2022 – 2DAYS (with photo shoot) to create unusual memories at Tokyo Disneyland

[Christmas Only] Enjoy Meals at Magellan’s Restaurant & Character Greeting 2DAYS From November 10th (Thursday) to November 28th (Monday), 2022 – Watch “Believe! ~Sea of ​​Dreams~” & Enjoy the Park to the Fullest 3DAYS (3DAY Park Ticket included)

Watch “Believe! ~Sea of ​​Dreams~” & Enjoy the Park to the Fullest 3DAYS (2DAY Park Ticket included)

[Recommended for Beginners♪] Enjoy Attractions & Shows 3DAYS

The Tokyo Disney Resort definitely seems to be expecting a fair amount of demand for the debut of this new Fantasmic! replacement show, Believe! Sea of Dreams. With the Tokyo Disney Resort Parks Tokyo DisneySea and Tokyo Disneyland both having a maximum cap for visitors daily, and retaining the need for Guests to book their Park tickets in advance, it’s important to note that with many of the November visitor slots might potentially go to Vacation Package holders, and those living in Japan or even normal visiting Guests might find it tougher to gain entry during this busy period.

This is definitely in line with The Walt Disney Company and Oriental Land Company’s increased focus on increasing Guest spending within the Parks themselves, favoring high-spending “quality” visitors over selling high numbers of tickets to the Disney Parks.

What do you think of these new Vacation Packages and the offer for exclusive Believe! show seating? Share your thoughts in the comments below!

More on the Tokyo Disney Resort

Unlike other entirely Walt Disney Company-owned Parks like the Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort, the Tokyo Disney Resort located in Urayasu, Chiba, Japan exists as the Walt Disney Company’s first-ever international Disney Park and is owned and operated by the Oriental Land Company. Located just beside the JR Maihama Station, Tokyo Disney Resort comprises two theme parks – Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea, connected by the Disney Resort Line monorail. The other two Disney Parks in Asia are the Hong Kong Disney Resort and the Shanghai Disney Resort.

Tokyo Disneyland resides just a short distance from the Tokyo Disneyland Hotel and Toy Story Hotel, and features a similar castle to Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom, with their own Cinderella Castle. Tokyo Disneyland offers more than one unique attraction, including the Tokyo-exclusive, trackless Winnie the Pooh ride, Pooh’s Honey Hunt, plus Monsters, Inc. “Ride & Go Seek!”. Familiar favorites from other parks include Space Mountain, Splash Mountain, Haunted Mansion, Star Tours: The Adventures Continue, It’s a small world and Buzz Lightyear’s Astro Blaster.

Tokyo DisneySea is a truly unique Disney Park themed after the Society of Explorers and Adventurers (S.E.A.), it boasts seven themed lands, or “Ports of Call” – the Mediterranean Harbor, American Waterfront, Lost River Delta, Port Discovery, Mermaid Lagoon, Arabian Coast, and Mysterious Island. Equally unique are DisneySea’s exclusive and one-of-a-kind attractions – Soaring: Fantastic Flight, Indiana Jones Adventure: Temple of the Crystal Skull, the S.E.A. storyline-themed old New York-style hotel Tower of Terror: Hotel Hightower, Jules Verne-inspired 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea, and star attraction, Journey to the Center of the Earth, located within the Park’s looming icon — giant volcano Mount Prometheus. Most unique of all is the on-property official Disney Hotel (that basically redefines “on-property”) — the luxurious Hotel MiraCosta, built right into the buildings of Tokyo DisneySea’s Mediterranean Harbor itself.