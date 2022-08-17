Cast Members and “Disney Adults” Bring Disney Parks to a Complete Standstill Amid New Sensation

This Mickey Mouse dance craze is getting out of hand!

Entire theme parks are coming to an almost complete standstill as kids, “Disney Adults”, Guests, Cast Members and even older folks pause everything to dance the hottest new craze to hit the clubs and national television (we’re not joking, it’s worse than the Macarena), Tokyo Disney Resort‘s super-popular Jamboree Mickey! song and dance.

As reported earlier, this sensation sweeping through the Tokyo Disney Resort and its theme parks Tokyo DisneySea and Tokyo Disneyland all started back in 2019 when the Tokyo Disney Resort initiated a stage show with an easy-to-follow song and dance, aimed at kids. Eventually, “Disney Adults” caught wind of it and the rest is history — as the entirety of the Tokyo Disney Resort now stops in its tracks to dance along, after the Jamboree Mickey! Let’s Dance! show returns after the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions.

@harurun43 posted this TikTok video of one impromptu Jamboree Mickey! dance party, as Cast Members and Guests alike drop everything to dance:

The sensation has hit even the older generations (and the young at heart!) in this clip of a “Disney Uncle” dancing along to Jamboree Mickey, recorded by @aim3301:

Look at the number of people all stopping in their tracks to dance!

Yet another video was recorded by @bell2620, who titled this phenomenon “Guerilla Jamboree Mickey” in their TikTok post.

It shows Cast Members (and what appears to be an older Custodial Cast Member) all pausing to dance with Guests on the bridge between the Lost River Delta, Mermaid Lagoon and Arabian Coast “Ports of Call” at Tokyo DisneySea:

And all these “guerilla” instances have led to what appears to be the Tokyo Disney Resort deliberately playing the music in other areas of the Parks to allow Guests and Cast Members to dance.

This video shows Tokyo Disneyland’s Tomorrowland area coming to almost a complete standstill as Jamboree Mickey! plays and Cast Members start encouraging Guests to join in on the fun:

The tide of this new dance sensation doesn’t seem close to stopping!

In fact, Jamboree Mickey’s popularity seems to be pushing The Walt Disney Company and Oriental Land Company into making concerted efforts to curb unwanted Guest dancing at the Tokyo Disney Resort, by scheduling cathartic “dance times” for excited, jitterbug Guests.

What do you think of this new Jamboree Mickey! dance craze? Do you think it will spread to other Disney Parks? Share your thoughts in the comments below!

