Mickey Mouse Dance Craze Going Viral Outside of Parks, Hitting Nightclubs

Forget about “Gangnam Style”, the “Macarena”, or even “Walk Like An Egyptian” — there’s a new Mickey-themed dance craze in town.

The Jamboree Mickey! Let’s Dance stage show over at the Tokyo Disney Resort and its Parks, Tokyo DisneySea, and Tokyo Disneyland is truly spreading far and wide, particularly with the “Disney Adult” crowd, as reported previously.

This TikTok video by user @tomo258069 highlights just how massive it’s gotten over at Tokyo DisneySea — check out the Tokyo Disney Resort Park Guests who’ve all learned the dance, spilling up staircases, walkways and spanning most of the American Waterfront themed land, or “Port of Call”:

The camera panning around shows how much the crowds have grown compared to our previous coverage, and now, the viral hit seems to have spread way beyond the Disney Parks and Tokyo Disney Resort.

Several videos have surfaced of the Jamboree Mickey! dance being played by nightclub DJs as adults enthusiastically dance along.

Twitter user @sionooto posted the following footage taken at the ATOM nightclub:

(translated) Jamboree Mickey playing at ATOM. #JapanStation ジャンボリミッキー ATOMで流れます。 #ジャパステーション

While @djkuramari posts this other video of another club dancing full out and singing along to Tokyo Disney Resort’s Jamboree Mickey!:

(translated) @nobetti1993 who makes @Abushow dance explosively to Jamboree Mickey #JAPONICA あぶしょーさん @Abushow をジャンボリミッキーで爆踊りさせる@nobetti1993さん #ジャポニカ #JAPONICA

It doesn’t end there, though, as @deryuto posts yet another video of a different club:

Never thought I’d hear Jamboree Mickey at a club instead of at its usual location ジャンボリミッキーを現場じゃ無くてクラブで聞くとは思わなかった

The viral dance hit has even been spotted on regular, national television in Japan, where celebrities are now reacting to the craze and dancing along.

@kh__knkn posts the following recording of celebrity Hayato Komori (who has a Baymax (Big Hero 6) plush on top of his head), from the popular Japanese pop boy band GENERATIONS, on the Hirunandesu! TV show:

Jamboree Mickey Dancing Baymax Hayato is too cute, so I put it together ^^( Forgive me if it doesn’t match the sound ^^)

#Hirunandesu ジャンボリミッキー踊るベイマックス隼くんが激カワすぎるのでまとめた^^(音にあってないのは許して^^) #ヒルナンデス

Presumably, the segment is on the massive craze that the Tokyo Disney Resort’s Jamboree Mickey! dance has created in Japan — with videos of kids and adults alike dancing along elsewhere on the screen.

Perhaps it’s only a matter of time now before the dance craze becomes truly international.

Would you dance along to Jamboree Mickey? Comment down below!

Unlike other entirely Walt Disney Company-owned Parks like the Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort, the Tokyo Disney Resort located in Urayasu, Chiba, Japan exists as the Walt Disney Company’s first-ever international Disney Park and is owned and operated by the Oriental Land Company. Located just beside the JR Maihama Station, Tokyo Disney Resort comprises two theme parks – Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea, connected by the Disney Resort Line monorail. The other two Disney Parks in Asia are the Hong Kong Disney Resort and the Shanghai Disney Resort.

Tokyo Disneyland resides just a short distance from the Tokyo Disneyland Hotel and Toy Story Hotel, and features a similar castle to Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom, with their own Cinderella Castle. Tokyo Disneyland offers more than one unique attraction, including the Tokyo-exclusive, trackless Winnie the Pooh ride, Pooh’s Honey Hunt, plus Monsters, Inc. “Ride & Go Seek!”. Familiar favorites from other parks include Space Mountain, Splash Mountain, Haunted Mansion, Star Tours: The Adventures Continue, It’s a small world and Buzz Lightyear’s Astro Blaster.

Tokyo DisneySea is a truly unique Disney Park themed after the Society of Explorers and Adventurers (S.E.A.), it boasts seven themed lands, or “Ports of Call” – the Mediterranean Harbor, American Waterfront, Lost River Delta, Port Discovery, Mermaid Lagoon, Arabian Coast, and Mysterious Island. Equally unique are DisneySea’s exclusive and one-of-a-kind attractions – Soaring: Fantastic Flight, Indiana Jones Adventure: Temple of the Crystal Skull, the S.E.A. storyline-themed old New York-style hotel Tower of Terror: Hotel Hightower, Jules Verne-inspired 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea, and star attraction, Journey to the Center of the Earth, located within the Park’s looming icon — giant volcano Mount Prometheus. Most unique of all is the on-property official Disney Hotel (that basically redefines “on-property”) — the luxurious Hotel MiraCosta, built right into the buildings of Tokyo DisneySea’s Mediterranean Harbor itself.