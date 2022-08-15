New Disney World Railroad Tunnel Nears Completion as Guests Await Its Return

The Walt Disney World Railroad, which typically gives Guests the grand circle tour of Magic Kingdom, has been closed since December 2018. This had to be done in order for Disney World to begin construction and make way for the upcoming TRON attraction, which will be located in Tomorrowland once complete.

Unfortunately, at this time, Disney World still has not announced a reopening date for the Walt Disney World Railroad – However, bioreconstruct just shared photos of the new tunnel Disney built, which is nearing completion.

Zoom in to see that bolts are ready the secure track through the steam train tunnel under Tron. Top left is a view of the guest walkway for Storybook Circus access.

Although Disney World still has not announced a reopening date, seeing the tunnel near completion gives us hope it will return soon. Inside the Magic will continue to update you as we get information regarding the Walt Disney World Railroad.