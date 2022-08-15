New Disney World Railroad Tunnel Nears Completion as Guests Await Its Return

The Walt Disney World Railroad, which typically gives Guests the grand circle tour of Magic Kingdom, has been closed since December 2018. This had to be done in order for Disney World to begin construction and make way for the upcoming TRON attraction, which will be located in Tomorrowland once complete.
Unfortunately, at this time, Disney World still has not announced a reopening date for the Walt Disney World Railroad – However, bioreconstruct just shared photos of the new tunnel Disney built, which is nearing completion.
Zoom in to see that bolts are ready the secure track through the steam train tunnel under Tron. Top left is a view of the guest walkway for Storybook Circus access.
Zoom in to see that bolts are ready the secure track through the steam train tunnel under Tron.
Top left is a view of the guest walkway for Storybook Circus access. pic.twitter.com/vaKz1N9ICU
— bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) August 13, 2022
Although Disney World still has not announced a reopening date, seeing the tunnel near completion gives us hope it will return soon. Inside the Magic will continue to update you as we get information regarding the Walt Disney World Railroad.
More on the Walt Disney World Railroad
If you’ve never had the chance to ride the grand circle tour around Magic Kingdom, check out the official Disney description here:
Listen to the clamor of the engine, the chug of the wheels and the call of the whistle aboard the Walt Disney World Railroad.
Ride 1 of 4 meticulously restored, vintage narrow-gauge steam trains—originally built between 1916 and 1928—and enjoy a relaxing 20-minute, 1.5-mile scenic round-trip tour.
It’s a convenient—and nostalgic—way to get around Magic Kingdom park!!
Find a Station
You can board or disembark at any of 3 stations:
- Near the entrance to the park on Main Street, U.S.A.
- The Frontierland station
- The Fantasyland station
Related: Walt Disney World Railroad Takes HUGE Step Towards Official Reopening
As we said before, Guests have not been able to take the grand circle tour of Magic Kingdom as the Walt Disney World Railroad has been closed since December 2018.
Do you hope to see the Walt Disney World Railroad reopen soon? Let us know in the comments below.