Disney Ride to Remain Closed For Unforeseeable Future, Fans Speak Out

Walt Disney World is filled with many rides and attractions. From thrilling coasters such as Space Mountain and Expedition Everest to family-friendly rides like “it’s a small world” and Peter Pan’s Flight, the Walt Disney World rides are unique and loved by so many.

Unfortunately, one iconic Disney World attraction has been closed to Guests since December 2018, with no reopening date in sight. Now, fans are speaking out.

The Walt Disney World Railroad, which typically gives Guests the grand circle tour of Magic Kingdom, has been closed since December 2018. This had to be done in order for Disney World to begin construction and make way for the upcoming TRON attraction, which will be located in Tomorrowland once complete.

Unfortunately, we still do not have a reopening date for the Walt Disney World Railroad, meaning the attraction remains closed indefinitely — and fans are not happy.

Inside the Magic reader Aphra commented on our recent article, expressing their disappointment:

Very sad it is all very sad for me the way certain attractions are disappearing like the house of Mickey and Minnie and it’s surroundings. Now the train 🚂 a beautiful ride that Walt himself loved. Some things should always stay as the founder desired. I understand there are new interests but we are loosing the magic in these parks.

And another Inside the Magic fan, Lisa, commented:

Wow I hope they bring it back!! I plan to return to Disney in about 2-3 years- hopefully it will be back by then.

Another Disney fan, Jenny, expressed how upset she was when she found out the Walt Disney World Railroad was still closed:

I was so disappointed when we went to Disney World and it wasn’t running.

ITM fan and reader Paul commented how much he loves the Walt Disney World Railroad and hopes to see it return soon:

I loved it from my first visit in about 1972. It’s the first thing you encountered at the Magic Kingdom. We lived in Orlando and loved to just drop by for an evening. Love that train whistle. Bring back the train!

Again, the Walt Disney World website still lists the attraction as closed throughout the entire months of August and September, with no reopening date in site.

If you’ve never had the chance to ride the grand circle tour around Magic Kingdom, check out the official Disney description here:

Listen to the clamor of the engine, the chug of the wheels and the call of the whistle aboard the Walt Disney World Railroad. Ride 1 of 4 meticulously restored, vintage narrow-gauge steam trains—originally built between 1916 and 1928—and enjoy a relaxing 20-minute, 1.5-mile scenic round-trip tour. It’s a convenient—and nostalgic—way to get around Magic Kingdom park!!

Find a Station You can board or disembark at any of 3 stations:

Near the entrance to the park on Main Street, U.S.A.

The Frontierland station

The Fantasyland station

As we said before, Guests have not been able to take the grand circle tour of Magic Kingdom as the Walt Disney World Railroad has been closed since December 2018.

Although we have written recently that it looks as though Disney may be gearing up to bring the Walt Disney World Railroad back as Cast Members officially began training, the Walt Disney World website still lists the attraction as closed throughout the entire months of August and September, with no reopening date in site.

Inside the Magic will continue to update you as we get information regarding the Walt Disney World Railroad.

Do you hope to see the Walt Disney World Railroad reopen soon? Let us know in the comments below.