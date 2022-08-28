VIDEO: Disney Character Experiences Malfunction, Causing Parade Delay

What many refer to as the 3 o’clock parade, Festival of Fantasy is a popular parade that strolls down Main Street, U.S.A. at Magic Kingdom.

Guests gather on Main Street, U.S.A. every day to see the iconic parade and spot fan-favorite characters including Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Princess Aurora, Princess Jasmine, Elsa, Anna, and more.

During a recent performance of the Festival of Fantasy Parade, Guests were in for a surprise when one of the Disney characters experienced a malfunction, delaying the parade.

During arguably the most iconic section of the Festival of Fantasy Parade, one of Aurora’s fairy godmothers experienced a malfunction, causing her to get stuck and the parade to be delayed.

Guests typically see Flora, Fauna, and Merryweather “roll” down Main Street, U.S.A. right before they see Prince Phillip fighting off the iconic Maleficent Dragon. However, Merryweather experienced a malfunction, causing her to get stuck on the tracks on Main Street, U.S.A., which led to a Cast Member attempting to push her.

The incident was caught on video, and the TikToker said the delay lasted approximately 3 minutes.

You can see the full video below or by clicking here.

If you have never seen Festival of Fantasy, Disney World describes the parade as:

Magic Marches Down the Street The unbridled enchantment and vivid pageantry of Fantasyland—and its many inhabitants—winds its way through the park in a thrilling parade spectacular. The dazzling mix of floats, motion and original music will keep you humming along for days to come. See Disney Characters and Much More Be a part of this grand gala, with spectacular, state-of-the-art floats starring some of your favorite Disney Characters from Tangled, Peter Pan and The Little Mermaid. It’s a festival of fun for everyone!

