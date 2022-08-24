Guest Enraged Over Huge Crowds Constantly Breaking Rules at Massive Theme Park

One Guest shared their frustrating experience visiting a popular theme park, commenting on the massive crowds of unruly Guests.

While visiting a theme park is often a fun-packed experience for the whole family, there can always be several issues that can turn a family trip into an unpleasant experience for Guests. This happened recently to a Guest who took to TripAdvisor to share their experience dealing with massive crowds of people constantly breaking the Park’s rules.

The unfortunate experience took place at Drayton Manor in Tamworth, United Kingdom, and the Guest wrote:

Don’t bother! Went today and it was crazy busy with queues over an hour long, that was before you add in the people jumping the queue!!!! Food outlets were rammed, nowhere to sit and eat and it was a bit of a free for all. We felt so so sorry for the staff who were trying their best but were unable to keep the park under control.

They continued to describe this “free for all” experience at Drayton Manor, saying:

Twice as many people there today as we have seen in the past (even before Covid) and turned what was always a great family day out into our last trip to Drayton Manor sadly. We loved this theme park but sadly never again.

While it is true that crowd control restrictions have been modified since the COVID pandemic started, it is unfortunate to hear this Guest’s experience was affected by the number of people at the Park and their “very un-British” behavior.

In response to the review, a spokesperson for Drayton Manor wrote:

Thank you for taking the time to write a review. We're disappointed to hear that your visit did not meet your expectations. We always strive to give our guests the best day out possible. All our rides and attractions which are available on the day of your visit are advertised on our website in advance. If you would like to discuss anything further with our Guest Services department, the team will always try to help. They can be contacted on guestservices@draytonmanor.co.uk. Thanks, DMR.

It is unclear if the person who posted the review contacted Drayton Manor personnel after the response from the Park.

Drayton Manor currently has a 4-star overall rating on TripAdvisor, with most reviews describing the Park as an excellent experience for Guests and their families.

More on Drayton Manor

Drayton Manor Resort is home to a theme Park with over 100 rides and attractions, including plenty of family fun rides, Europe’s only Thomas Land, a 15-acre zoo, and a 4-star onsite hotel. All are situated on the grounds of the former Manor house based in Staffordshire, England.

At Drayton Manor’s theme Park, Guests can have a fun-filled day with family- favorite attractions such as The Bounty Pirate Ship, The Carousel, or Accelerator. Over at Adventure Cove, a nautical-themed land within the Park, they can experience a spin on Maelstrom and Air Race, feel the full throttle of Shockwave, the only stand-up roller coaster in the United Kingdom, or cool down on one of the Park’s incredible water rides – River Rapids and Stormforce 10. And at Thomas Land, Guests can enjoy over 28 Thomas & Friends-themed rides and attractions.

Drayton Manor also houses a 15-acre conservation zoo with dozens of animals from across the world that will surely captivate Guests with their astounding variety. The Park also provides a range of educational talks, workshops, events, and activity days for all student levels. Whether you want to learn more about dinosaurs, animal habits, the science around rollercoasters, or even how to run and market a business.

The Resort also has a modern and spacious onsite 4-star hotel. Drayton Manor Hotel comprises 150 bedrooms and features Executive rooms, Presidential Suites, 15 Thomas & Friends rooms, and two bars and two restaurants for the whole family to enjoy.

Have you ever visited Drayton Manor? Let us know in the comments below!