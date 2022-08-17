Young Girl With Prosthetic Leg “Humiliated” After Being Removed From Attraction

A young girl with a prosthetic leg was “left humiliated” after being removed from an attraction at a popular theme park.

With attractions for the entire family, thrilling rides, entertainment offerings, fun activities, delicious snacks, and so much more, it is clear why theme parks are some of the most popular destinations. However, there are some cases where a fun visit to a theme park can turn into a rather unpleasant experience, as it recently occurred to a young girl.

Amelia Eldred, 11, had waited in line for two hours, eager to ride Galactica at Alton Towers, but was sadly removed from the attraction by theme park staff shortly after being seated. Her mother, Michelle, commented that her daughter was “left humiliated” by the experience and that it had “knocked her confidence.”

Amelia was diagnosed with bone cancer aged seven, and had a procedure called rotationplasty to reattach the lower part of her leg backwards so she could have a prosthetic fitted. Before she visited the Staffordshire theme park, she checked the company’s website for restrictions on the ride, and on the date of her visit, she asked a staff member before joining the queue.

Alton Towers’ website states the following regarding accessibility at Galactica:

Guests who have a prosthetic limb will need to remove their prosthetic due to the nature of the ride. If you have a prosthetic, please speak to a member of the guest service team, or visit the website here (opens new tab) for all relevant restrictions that may apply.

Mrs. Eldred said that Amelia was asked to remove her leg as she boarded — as stated on the Park’s website — which she was happy to do and was then seated and strapped in. However, another staff member “just said no and removed her from the ride, gave her leg back” and “frogmarched her away” with “no explanation, no empathy,” added Mrs. Eldred.

In an interview with BBC News, Mrs. Eldred stated, “She has been very proud of being an amputee, she wears shorts, she doesn’t cover it up… but [this] has affected her.”

She added that while Alton Towers had offered the family a return visit to give Amelia “a positive experience,” she wanted to know what changes would be made. “I want to see and know how they are going to make this a better experience for people and children who have disabilities,” said Mrs. Eldred.

A spokeswoman for Alton Towers stated the following regarding the unpleasant incident: