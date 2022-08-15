Disney Fans Finally Witness EPCOT’s New Daytime Show

During D23’s Fantastic Worlds Celebration event called “EPCOT – The Magic of Possibility,” Zach Riddley, Imagineering Portfolio Executive for Walt Disney World Resort, and Melissa Valiquette, Vice President of EPCOT shared that the massive barges on World Showcase Lagoon will be permanently installed to provide entertainment all day — meaning the barges will be used for both a daytime show as well as for the new nighttime spectacular, Harmonious.

Although the barges have been in use for EPCOT’s nighttime spectacular, Harmonious, ever since October 1, 2021, Guests have not really seen them in use for the daytime show Riddley teased last year, aside from random days here and there.

“These show elements will become a defining feature of EPCOT,” Riddley said. “Their scale gives us a chance to bring a beautiful new ambient daytime look to the world showcase lagoon with water fountains that perfectly situate these elements within World Showcase and of course the real magic will happen at night when they come alive.”

One Disney World Guest shared a photo of the daytime fountains at EPCOT up and running this past weekend:

The daytime fountains at EPCOT were running today!

It is unclear at this time if the show was just in testing mode, or if this was the daytime show Zach Riddley was referring to as we don’t have many details regarding the EPCOT daytime show at this time. The fountains have come on here and there at EPCOT, but they have not been steady, indicating this was more than likely anther test.

