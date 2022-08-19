Young Guest With Epilepsy Gets Royal Treatment At Disney World Parade

Disney World Guests can watch the magic come to life at various points of the day as they witness some of their favorite characters glide past on themed floats during an epic parade.

The Disney Festival of Fantasy Parade is an entertaining tribute to Fantasyland and its tales as old as time. Music blasts overhead as fan favorites make their way through the Magic Kingdom both on-float and on-foot, engaging the crowd with smiles and waves.

The Move It! Shake It! MousekeDance It! Street Party invites Guests to dance it out with Mickey, Minnie, and friends with vibrant floats and songs to sing along to.

Mickey’s “Boo-to-You” Halloween Parade at Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party, running now through the month of October, features special seasonal characters like The Haunted Mansion’s hitchhiking ghosts, and “a wicked assortment of Disney Villains” per the event description.

Similarly, Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmastime Parade at Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party features Disney favorites dressed in their yuletide best. Guests can see dancing gingerbread men, marching toy soldiers, and more in his holiday spectacular.

No matter the occasion, Disney parades are massive events that are almost always scheduled in advance as they require Cast Members to clear certain areas and walkways to ensure viewer safety. Some Guests begin lining up to watch the parade long in advance, positioning themselves in the front of the crowds so as to secure the best view.

But for other Guests, specifically those with special needs, waiting shoulder to shoulder in the hopes of scoring a front-row seat might not be an option.

Luckily, Disney World has an answer for that, and as a result, a young Guest with epilepsy was recently able to safely experience the parade of her dreams.

A video posted to social media shows an experience in which sweet young Poppy waved to parade participants from a safe and spacious viewing location, made possible by Disney World Cast Members.

“Disney has been so accommodating for Poppy, ensuring she has lots of space just in case she gets excited!” wrote Poppy’s mom on her TikTok post.

The comment section revealed that Poppy is diagnosed with epilepsy, and suffers from seizures that are often triggered by excitement. Being that Disney World is a master manufacturer of excitement, Poppy’s parade accommodation was not only appreciated but entirely medically necessary.

Cast Members continued to hold space for Poppy, as they redirected hopeful Guests to other viewing locations to ensure her area remained clear. Without such compassion for Poppy’s needs, she likely would not have been able to experience the magic of a Disney parade at all.

When it comes to accommodating Guests with disabilities, Disney states that they have “an unwavering commitment to providing a welcoming, inclusive environment and accessible experiences,” as found on their website.

Poppy’s accommodation is one that any Guests with disabilities can utilize, as specific viewing areas for various events are roped off ahead of time for those in need. The areas are often first come, first served, though, so be sure to check in with a Guest Services Cast Member to ensure availability.

To watch Poppy’s “amazing” and “magical” experience at the Disney Festival of Fantasy Parade, check out the video below or click here.

More on Disney’s Services for Guests with Disabilities

The following are just a few of the services that are currently offered by Disney for Guests with disabilities. For a full list, head to Disney’s website.

Disability Access Service

Learn more about how eligible Guests can register for our Disability Access Service (DAS) program, which assists those who have difficulty tolerating extended waits in a conventional queue environment due to disability. Learn More. Electric Conveyance Vehicle (ECV) Rentals

Learn more about these 4-wheel vehicles that help Guests travel long distances with ease. Learn More. Guides for Guests with Disabilities

Available at Guest Relations, these guides can also be downloaded in a printable format for each theme park. Parking

Parking for Guests with disabilities is available all throughout Walt Disney World Resort. A valid disability parking permit is required. Restrooms & Companion Restrooms

Restrooms at the theme parks offer facilities designed for access by Guests with mobility disabilities. Companion-assisted restroom facilities are also available at various locations in each theme park. Theme park First Aid locations have facilities with additional space and privacy for individuals who may need assistance from a member of their party with their personal care needs. Service Animals

We welcome service animals at most locations throughout our theme parks and Resort hotels. At Walt Disney World Resort, a service animal is defined as any dog or miniature horse trained to do work or perform tasks for the benefit of an individual with a disability. Guests who use service animals must retain control of their animals at all times and should keep them on a leash or harness while visiting. Guest Health Care Services Presented by AdventHealth

AdventHealth is here to help prepare for your family’s needs as you plan for an unforgettable Walt Disney World Resort vacation—including first aid, video visits and urgent care services.

