Splash Mountain Boat Fills With Water While Guests Are On Board

Splash Mountain is currently located at both Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort.

Within Splash Mountain, you can spot many of the characters from Song of the South, including Br’er Rabbit, Br’er Fox, and Br’er Bear.

Splash Mountain is based off of the controversial film, Song of the South. The official Disneyland description reads:

A Hare-Raising Adventure Hop inside a hollow log and float through a colorful bayou as you follow happy-go-lucky Br’er Rabbit to his “laughing place.” But be warned: Br’er Bear and Br’er Fox are in hot pursuit of this wayward hare. Glide past over 100 talking, singing, storytelling Audio-Animatronics critters who inhabit Splash Mountain and offer up their own slice of down-home culture. Sing along to classic Disney ditties, including “Zip-a-Dee-Doo-Dah.” Then, brace yourself for the big finale—this musical cruise ends in a thrilling 5-story splashdown! You Will Get Wet! This attraction includes 950,000 gallons of water, 3 dips and a 5-story drop. Where you’re seated will determine how wet you’ll get. Riders in the back may experience a sudden splash or spray; those who opt for the front can expect to get soaked.

Instagram user and Disneyland Guest, disneygoofgirl, recently rode Splash Mountain. They posted a video to Instagram showing just how wet they got when riding — in fact, the entire boat filled with water!

Why does Disneyland’s splash mountain get you soaked!?

It seems as though this may be somewhat normal as the Guest seemed to laugh it off. Walt Disney World’s version gets Guests soaked, but the boat does not typically fill with water.

Splash Mountain is based on the film, Song of the South, which is extremely controversial as many deem it racist. In fact, the movie is considered by many the most controversial and notorious film in Disney’s history. Because of this, it was never made available on home video in the U.S. and is currently missing from Disney’s streaming service, Disney+.

Song of the South is a mix of live-action and animation and features an older African-American plantation laborer named Uncle Remus who tells stories to a young white boy. Groups including the NAACP protested the film’s initial release.

After a petition coincidentally made its rounds on the internet, Disney Parks announced in summer 2020 that the classic theme park attraction Splash Mountain — which opened in the late ’80s and early ’90s at the California and Florida theme parks — would be rethemed to the 2009 Disney Princess animated movie The Princess and the Frog.

Again, this retheme will be taking place at both Magic Kingdom Park in Walt Disney World and Disneyland Park in Disneyland Resort.

The new ride will be called Tiana’s Bayou Adventure and is set to open in late 2024. At this time, we do not know when Splash Mountain will close to Guests for the retheme.

Have you ever ridden Splash Mountain at Disneyland? Do you usually get soaked? Let us know in the comments below.