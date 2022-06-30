Disney’s Splash Mountain Undergoing Changes Starting Tomorrow

One iconic ride will be undergoing some changes starting tomorrow, hopefully relieving Guests from the brutal summer heat.

While the Disney Parks and Resorts are all filled with their own beloved and magical rides, attractions, and experiences, a few rides stand above the rest. First, you have Space Mountain, a thrilling yet family-friendly coaster in the dark. Next would have to be Haunted Mansion, a chilling slow-moving adventure through, well, a haunted mansion.

One of the most legendary rides in all of Disney Park history is Splash Mountain, a log-flume ride that soaks Guests as they plunge down numerous drops.

Splash Mountain may be one of the most beloved experiences in all of Disney Park history. The attraction features lovable animatronics, great theming and storytelling, and incredible thrills as well. While the ride may not be for everyone, with some Guests preferring not to get wet, the ride can be a great way to cool off in those hot summer months.

Now, according to the official Tokyo Disney Resort website, Splash Mountain is set to be changed for the current summer season. The ride will feature more water, leaving Guests completely “soaked” after riding. The official post stated the following:

At Tokyo Disneyland’s “Splash Mountain”, it is forecast that it will be “soaked” from July 1st …? Please enjoy the refreshing soaked feeling that you can not taste in the rainy season! Splash Mountain will be a special version “Soaked MAX” that will be even more soaked than usual for a limited time, so you can enjoy it even more in the hot summer. Please always wear a mask while you are on the boat. If you remove the mask when taking a photo in a torrent, you will not be able to view or sell the photo you have taken.

A large amount of water is also applied to the face, clothes and shoes. Be careful not to get the electronic devices such as smartphones wet, such as putting them in your bag or pocket.

Splash Mountain is a beloved ride and has a home in three Disney Parks including Disneyland, Walt Disney World, and the Tokyo Disney Resort. More on the attraction below:

