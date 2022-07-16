Guest Inadvertently Announces Significant Change at Disney World

Disney Parks worldwide are constantly trying to improve Guests’ experiences through developing new and innovative technologies for the Park’s attractions and experiences.

Most of these changes involve multi-year projects and exciting news for Guests, like the opening of Avengers Campus at Disneyland Paris and the constant construction progress at Hong Kong Disneyland’s latest expansion, World of Frozen. However, some changes are carried out by the company much faster and can cause disappointment and even outrage among fans.

Such was the case for one Guest who inadvertently announced a significant change coming to Walt Disney World months before the Park made an official announcement.

Redditor u/Quizchris recently shared a rather unfortunate series of events, commenting that a post they made five months ago had “aged like milk.” The original post shared in February reads, “Disney, you’ve taken a lot away from us recently… Don’t even think about touching this vintage relic.”

We have recently reported on the unfortunate demolition of the iconic Twilight Zone Tower of Terror being demolished at Walt Disney World Resort. While many thought this demolition would take at least a few days after its original announcement, Disney ended up carrying out the destruction overnight, removing this beloved sign almost immediately.

Unfortunately, it seems like u/Quizchris’ petition to maintain the iconic sign was ignored, and they were clearly disappointed to see Disney take yet another fan favorite away. Reactions to this new post quickly came in, including a comment from u/TexasFordTough jokingly saying that a Disney executive had probably seen the original post and thought removing the sign would be a good idea.

There is currently no information regarding the reason for the removal of the Twilight Zone Tower of Terror sign. While some fans are commenting on a possible retherming of the popular attraction — and fearing the worst with it — there is also no official information confirming nor denying plans for an upcoming project. Inside The Magic will continue to report if any information comes to light.

More on The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror

Opening its doors to travelers in 1994, the original Hollywood Tower Hotel quickly became a fan favorite attraction, creating a signature ride that spread worldwide. The official Walt Disney World Resort site describes the ride as follows:

Next Stop: The 5th Dimension Step uneasily inside the infamous Hollywood Tower Hotel and find a dusty lobby frozen in time. Even the subdued hotel staff seems strangely out of another era. Suddenly a television set springs to life and Rod Serling welcomes you on a journey into the Twilight Zone. He reveals that on a gloomy Halloween night in 1939, some hotel patrons were riding the elevator when a violent storm struck the building… and they were never seen again. The hotel closed down and has stood empty ever since. Related: TikTok Video Shows Disney Guests Trapped on Tower of Terror Going Up? Enter the rickety, elevator-style lift, strap yourself in and prepare to discover what lies beyond the darkest corner of your imagination. Shriek in terror as you’re suddenly propelled up and down the abandoned shaft—unexpectedly dropping and rising—as you hear the sound of cables snapping and metal clanging overhead. Will you make it back to the real world… or will you become a permanent resident of the Twilight Zone? Based on the Television Series This attraction is based on the popular television series which originally aired from 1959 to 1964. Created, hosted and written by Rod Serling, the award-winning show—with its imaginative storylines and unexpected twist endings—was wildly successful. The Twilight Zone® is a registered trademark of CBS, Inc. and used with permission pursuant to a license with CBS, Inc. Related: Guest Shares Near Death Experience On Terrifying Disney Attraction Too Terrifying for Kids? This attraction includes sudden, fast drops in a dark, enclosed space which may be frightening to some Guests.

While at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, you can enjoy Tower of Terror and Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith on Sunset Boulevard. By the Chinese Theater, Guests prepare to ride Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway. In Toy Story Land, Slinky Dog Dash always boasts a long line with others shooting their shot on Midway Mania or spinning their brains out on Alien Swirling Saucers. Of course, you must visit Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge for some blue or green milk and ride Rise of the Resistance and Smuggler’s Run!

What are your thoughts on this iconic sign being removed? Let us know in the comments below!