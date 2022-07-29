Take a Peek at Disney’s Newest Attraction With Lights ON!

Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind opened in EPCOT at Walt Disney World Resort on May 27, 2022. The Guardians of the Galaxy (2014) themed ride is Disney’s first-ever reverse-launch coaster and the second ride themed after this beloved Marvel franchise – right behind Guardians of the Galaxy: Mission Breakout! at Disneyland Resort.

Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind has been a big hit among Marvel and Disney Parks fans, despite a bit of motion sickness! During Annual Passholder, Disney Vacation Club (DVC), and Cast Member previews of Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, a few lucky Guests had the chance to see the new ride with the lights on during a breakdown.

This week marked one of the first times a Disney Park Guest has documented a lights-on ride of Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind since the rollercoaster officially opened! u/fluffernuttersandwich shared a video to Reddit, originally posted on TikTok by @mainstreetmagic1971:

It’s unclear if the original poster was the Guest who took the photos, but they did say they were given an extra ride on Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind due to a technical error halfway through the ride:

During our second ride (which was my ILL purchase) we had a slight malfunction. the lights and music cut out halfway and we failed to climb the hill quickly. We finally climbed it and rode the rest of the ride in silence and in the dark so they let us right back on.

More on Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind

Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind is one of the largest fully enclosed rollercoasters in the world! It’s recommended for tweens, teens, and adults, with a height requirement of 42 inches. From Disney:

Take off on an intergalactic chase through space and time with the Guardians of the Galaxy. A World Beyond Belief Begin your adventure by touring the Galaxarium—a planetarium-like exhibition showcasing the similarities and differences between Xandar and Earth’s galaxies. You’ll even get to discover some of the incredible wonders of Xandar and learn about their technology. An Extraterrestrial Escapade Just as you are about to reach the culmination of the tour, everything goes sideways, and you are called into action to help the Guardians of the Galaxy. Join Rocket, Groot, Gamora and Star-Lord on an urgent mission where you’ll rewind, rotate and head towards the action through an exciting space pursuit. Ready for an awesome quest across the cosmos to save the galaxy? It’s all up to you!

Have you been on a ride at Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, or Disney’s Hollywood Studios with the lights on?

