Disney’s New Ride Breaks, Secrets Exposed as Guests Evacuate

A few Guests had their mission interrupted on Disney’s brand-new roller coaster.

There aren’t many things more exciting to talk about than the brand-new roller coaster that is opening in Walt Disney World this month. Located in EPCOT, the Orlando theme Park will be the home to the company’s newest Marvel-centric attraction known as Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind.

The ride promises a thrilling and energetic experience, complete with multiple song choices and great re-rideability. Fans lucky enough to have gotten a special preview of the attraction have called it a mix between Space Mountain and Hollywood Studios’ Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster.

Previews have already been happening as the ride approaches its official opening date, and Guest reception to the ride has been incredibly positive.

Unfortunately, there are some issues that have come upon regarding this new attraction. Wed has covered multiple accounts of Guests with motion sickness as well as the lackluster reception to how Disney has handled the outdoor sections of the queue.

Recently, the new ride actually broke down, leaving Guests stuck with the lights on. See the video shared on TikTok below from @ashley.bee:

As you can see, the Guests come to a complete stop on the ride and all of the lights are turned on. Eventually, the Guests had to evacuate the ride. Fortunately, when this happens, Disney will issue Guests a pass similar to a Lightning Lane pass which allows them to bypass the stand-by queue for another ride. While this attraction is still in its preview stage, we can assume the process is similar.

Rock Out On An Intergalactic Chase An All-New Attraction located in World Discovery at EPCOT-Launching May 27, 2022!

Introducing an All-New Coaster This family-thrill attraction features the first ever reverse-launch on a Disney coaster and is one of the largest fully-enclosed coasters in the world! A new innovation from Walt Disney Imagineering—this coaster rotates 360 degrees so you can focus on the action! A World Beyond Belief Begin your adventure by touring the Galaxarium—a planetarium-like exhibition showcasing the similarities and differences between Xandar and Earth’s galaxies. You’ll even get to discover some of the incredible wonders of Xandar and learn about their technology. An Extraterrestrial Escapade Just as you are about to reach the culmination of the tour, everything goes sideways, and you are called into action to help the Guardians of the Galaxy. Join Rocket, Groot, Gamora, and Star-Lord on an urgent mission where you’ll rewind, rotate and head towards the action through an exciting space pursuit. Ready for an awesome quest across the cosmos to save the galaxy? It’s all up to you! Over at Disney California Adventure in the Avengers Campus, Guardians of the Galaxy: Mission Breakout is one of the most popular attractions for Disneyland Resort Guests to visit and while this coaster will be much different from the attraction in California, it is still expected to be enormously popular. Disney Imagineering spoke on the story of the attraction, and how it makes sense and fits into EPCOT quite perfectly. Of course, we know it is located to Mission: Space and Space 220, which works great, but it seems that this attraction will actually bring an all-new pavilion into the theme park, as mentioned by Disney! The people of Xandar have come to World Discovery, which is where our coaster story begins! Now, Guests will be able to enjoy the World Showcase pavilions and see the details of the countries, as well as see Xandar brought to life as the planet and its Nova Corps have decided to establish Epcot’s first “Other-World Showcase” pavilion. Directed by James Gunn, Guardians of the Galaxy stars Chris Pratt (Peter Quill/Star-Lord), Vin Diesel (Groot), Bradley Cooper (Rocket Raccoon), Zoe Saldana (Gamora), and Dave Bautista (Drax). The popular Marvel Cinematic Universe series has a planned third film, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, expected to be released in 2023, and two spinoffs coming to Disney + in 2022 in The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special and I Am Groot, which is a series based on the beloved character Baby Groot and his origins.

