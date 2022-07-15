CA Indoor Mask Mandate Expected to Be Reinstated This Month

Beginning July 29, 2022, Los Angeles County, California is expected to reinstate its indoor mask mandate due to moving to “high” COVID-19 activity in recent weeks.

This move would impact Guests at Universal Studios Hollywood, which is located in LA County. Disneyland Resort is situated in Anaheim, California, which is within Orange County borders — at this time, Orange County has not announced plans to reinstate indoor face mask regulations.

Universal Studios Hollywood was the last Universal or Disney theme park property to drop its original mask mandate in February 2022.

CBS News reported:

The county has seen an 88% increase in hospitalizations over the last month. "As of today [Thursday, July 14], we have moved from the medium to "high" COVID community level," [Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer] Ferrer said. Ferrer said that the county's positivity rate is now around 16%, with roughly 6,400 new cases and 157 hospital admissions each day. "While we are not seeing anywhere near the devastation we saw last winter's omicron surge, we are seeing much higher case numbers than we saw at the peak of the delta surge. It's unlikely we are at the peak of this surge," she said.

Ferrer noted that the surges are primarily being seen in nursing homes and workplaces, and that the BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants are most prevalent.

If Los Angeles County remains in the “high” category for two weeks, the mask mandate will go into effect on July 29. At this time, Universal Studios Hollywood has not issued an official statement.

The theme park’s current mask rules already encourage visitors to wear masks in indoor locations. Universal Hollywood’s official website also notes:

Each guest must confirm the following before visiting: You are not feeling sick and in the past 10 days you have not experienced flu-like symptoms such as, Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Chills

Muscle pain

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

You have not been in contact in the past 14 days with someone known or suspected to have COVID-19

You are not under any isolation or self-quarantine orders If you cannot confirm all of the above, you must refrain from visiting and isolate or quarantine at home in accordance with the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health’s Home Isolation Instructions or Home Quarantine Instructions, as applicable. For more information, please visit ph.lacounty.gov/covidisolation and ph.lacounty.gov/covidquarantine.

What do you think about a mask mandate likely going back into effect in LA County?