‘Star Wars’ Makes Ridiculous Change to Obi-Wan

***SPOILERS FOR OBI-WAN KENOBI EPISODE 3***

One unforgettable moment from Obi-Wan Kenobi Episode 3 was when Kenobi talked about what he remembered about his family.

This all happened as Leia (Vivien Lyra Blair) is convinced that Kenobi knows something about her parents and wonders if the Jedi Master is her father. Instead of telling her who her parents were, Kenobi uses this moment to reflect back on his family.

He tells Leia that he remembers certain details about his family like his mother’s shawl, his father’s hands and a baby whom he believes is his brother. The odd part about this is that Kenobi was very young when he was brought to the Jedi Temple.

In fact, Kenobi was six months to less than a year old when he arrived at Coruscant which makes it odd that the series made Kenobi remember these details that other people would’ve forgotten. In Legends and Canon, Kenobi’s early life has always started at the Jedi Temple, but this new detail is a little concerning.

Knowing Disney, it wouldn’t be too crazy to believe if they wanted to continue Kenobi’s story later on with his brother who would probably be force-sensitive. Since Kenobi’s brother never made it to the Jedi Temple this story would probably have him find another Jedi who survived Order 66.

Unlike other characters, Disney has done a good at not ruining Kenobi’s character, but fans will be upset if Star Wars dedicates some future stories to be about Kenobi’s new brother so that way Lucasfilm can continue to tell stories about Kenobi.

If Disney does this, a lot of fans will give up on Star Wars since this would just be like Star Wars: Episode IX — Rise of Skywalker (2019) when Rey tells the old woman that she is Rey Skywalker instead of accepting her family name.

Star Wars still has plenty of stories they could tell about Obi-Wan, but the hard part is that he can’t be gone from Tatooine for too long since his main duty is to protect Luke. There are only three episodes left and the story is nowhere close to being finished after Vader single-handedly defeated Kenobi.

Fans were promised a “rematch of the century” by Kathleen Kennedy so the series should have some duels. Even though it has been good character development for Kenobi to be overwhelmed by his new trauma and fear that Anakin lives, fans do want to see the Jedi Master actually fight and return to being the Jedi Master we all love.

