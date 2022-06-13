Disney Guests Vandalize and Destroy Park Display

One Disney Park is in rough shape following vandalism from Guests.

When visiting any of the Disney Parks or Resorts it is incredibly important for Guests to follow rules. This not only keeps Guests safe but helps protect the Park as well.

Unfortunately, some Guests do not listen to the rules laid out by Disney and instead decide to do as they please. An example of this was shared on Twitter recently sparking outrage.

See the tweet below from PixieDust (@Pixiedust_be):

Only 2 months after it came back from refurbishment. A metal fence (like the ones around Mickey & Minnie at World of Disney) is urgently needed #disneylandparis

Only 2 months after it came back from refurbishment. A metal fence (like the ones around Mickey & Minnie at World of Disney) is urgently needed #disneylandparis pic.twitter.com/VqHifnW1tU — PixieDust (@Pixiedust_be) June 12, 2022

As you can see, the iconic entrance to Discpveryland is in terrible shape due to vandalism and general disregard from Guests. Words and phrases have been etched into the sign with some debris being thrown onto it as well. Hopefully, as the tweet suggests, Disney will construct a wall around it or figure out another way to deal with this problem.

At Disneyland Paris, these celebrations are in full swing. We already covered one aspect of pride month 2022 with the introduction of gender-neutral bathrooms and now, another big change has come to the Park.

As stated on the official Disneyland Paris website, “Walt Disney Studios Park is THE place to celebrate diversity with family and friends! Magic fills the air, with live concerts, a colourful parade and attractions open ’til 2am. Get ready for the 2nd fabulous edition of Disneyland Paris Pride, brought to you in all the colours of the rainbow!”

Disneyland Paris is also currently celebrating its 30th anniversary, offering Guests so much magic across Disneyland Park, Walt Disney Studios Park, and Disney Village. Despite new shows like Disney D-light, the new drone pre-show to the Disney Illuminations fireworks and character cavalcade such as Dream… and Shine Brighter! in front of Sleeping Beauty Castle, perhaps the most enticing aspect of the three-decade celebration is the opening of Disney Parks’ second Avengers Campus.

At Disneyland Paris, lots of changes are coming to Walt Disney Studios and their Disneyland Park, with the 30th anniversary. Walt Disney Studios is adding a massive addition that will include Star Wars, Marvel, and Frozen, as well as their very own Avengers Campus, which will be the first new section to open in the Park.

Have you been to Disneyland Paris recently?