Universal Confirms Another Beloved Offering Will Shut Down Permanently

Just after permanently closing Shrek 4-D and the Classic Monsters Cafe at Universal Studios Florida, Universal Orlando Resort has confirmed that another beloved attraction will be retired in just a matter of weeks.

Universal has been in the midst of conducting many construction projects around its two theme parks. Revenge of the Mummy has been closed for a lengthy refurbishment since January. At Islands of Adventure, If I Ran The Zoo and the Caro-Seuss-el are undergoing construction, and Poseidon’s Fury just reopened a little more than a month ago after a two-year closure.

Now, another popular experience will be coming to an end.

Universal confirmed that the Superstar Parade, which has been a staple at Universal Studios Florida for several years, would be coming to an end on June 4th.

“Universal’s Superstar Parade will end its run on June 4 to make way for new entertainment experiences,” Universal Orlando said in a statement.

The Superstar Parade featured characters from many beloved movies and television shows, including Illumination’s Despicable Me (2010) and The Secret Life of Pets (2016), as well as Spongebob Squarepants and Dora the Explorer.

The official description for the parade reads:

Break Out the Confetti and Join the Fun. Boogie down with Nickelodeon’s “SpongeBob SquarePants,” Dora and Diego. Rock out with Gru, Agnes, Margo, Edith and the Minions from Illumination’s Despicable Me. And catch funny moments from The Secret Life of Pets as the streets of Universal Studios come alive with elaborately themed floats, energetic street performers and spectacular music.

