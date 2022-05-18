Classic Disney Attraction Extends Closure By Months

It looks like one Disney attraction will be on hold for a little longer.

At Disney, rides are often changing! As Walt Disney once stated, Disneyland will never be complete, and now that there are other theme parks that have extended into the Disney Park universe, that sentiment rings true for all. Disney is often looking for ways to enhance their attractions. At times, that means taking them down completely to replace it with something new. We saw this with A Bug’s Land in Disney California Adventure. The land was great, but by removing it, the Park was able to include the first-ever Avengers Campus. That is just one example of many. Other times, rides will undergo refurbishments to fix operational issues as well as cosmetic ones.

When a ride is being refurbished, the only downfall is that it is often closed for an extended period of time. Recently, we noticed that one attraction had extended its refurbishment timeline by months!

At Tokyo Disney, we recently covered all of the rides that will be shut down throughout the rest of this month. Below you can see the full list.

Swiss Family Treehouse

“it’s a small world”

Pooh’s Hunny Hunt

The Enchanted Tiki Room: Stitch Presents “Aloha E Komo Mai!”

Snow White’s Adventures

Mark Twain Riverboat

Big City Vehicles

Fortress Explorations

Jasmine’s Flying Carpets

Ariel’s Playground

Mermaid Lagoon Theater (King Triton’s Concert)

Originally, Swiss Family Treehouse was meant to be closed until April 30, but now, the site has pushed that date back through to August 1, 2022. We are not sure why this delay has occurred, but it is always good to know that it did to avoid disappointment and make planning easier. Disney describes the attraction as, “Based on the 1960 Disney film Swiss Family Robinson, the towering treehouse of the Robinson family is recreated here. You can see how they lived in this unique home built in a tree standing 19 meters high.”

At Disneyland Resort, the treehouse that stands at Disneyland Park will undergo a retheme!

Tarzan’s Treehouse has been closed to Guests as it has been undergoing construction since September 2021, which is a longer timeframe than regular or seasonal refurbishments. Now, the ongoing closure makes sense as Disneyland officials announced today that they will reimagine Tarzan’s Treehouse in Adventureland with a new theme and backstory, but the treehouse experience isn’t going away, according to Disneyland officials.

OC Register reported the news, stating:

Tarzan will soon be swinging out of his treehouse at Disneyland to make room for a re-themed attraction that will see a new Disney character move into the 80-foot-tall man-made tree in Adventureland.

As we have previously noted, Tokyo Disney Resort recently made an effort towards inclusivity at its Parks when the Tokyo Disneyland Electrical Parade Dreamlights made its return to the Park with a new welcome message that removes all gendered language. The parade’s triumphant return saw the Disney magic spread across the lands and around Cinderella Castle in the nighttime show. The theme park Resort currently has a COVID-19 passport mandate active for Guests and Cast Members.

Similar to the “FastPass” system at Disneyland Paris, Tokyo Disney Resort will launch Disney Premier Access for select attractions from May 19.

When do you next plan to visit a Disney Park?

The Resort has multiple official hotels, including Disney Ambassador Hotel, Tokyo Disneyland Hotel, Tokyo DisneySea Hotel MiraCosta, Tokyo Disney Celebration Hotel, and the brand-new Tokyo Disney Resort Toy Story Hotel. Neighbor hotels include Tokyo Bay Maihama Hotel, Tokyo Bay Maihama Hotel Club Resort, and Hilton Tokyo Bay.

The Oriental Land Company, in association with The Walt Disney Company, opened Tokyo Disneyland in 1983 as the first Disney Park outside of the United States. The Urayasu, Chiba theme park would eventually be joined by a second gate, Tokyo DisneySea, and a retail complex, Ikspiari.