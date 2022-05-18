11 Popular Disney Attractions Shut Down This Month

If you are planning on visiting Tokyo Disney this month, it is important to know what rides will be open!

Of course, if you visit any Disney Park around the world, whether that be Walt Disney World Resort, Disneyland Resort, Disneyland Paris Resort, and more, it is always possible for rides to unexpectedly break down. When this does happen, Disney is often able to maintain the ride so that it is up and running shortly after. But, there are times when rides could be closed for days, weeks, and even months! These closures are usually expected and are listed on the refurbishment calendar of each Disney Park’s site.

At Tokyo Disney, Guests have the option to see what is being refurbished months in advance, which is very helpful for those looking to plan a trip. If you are ever looking to access that section of the Tokyo Disney site, you can do so by clicking here.

Below, you can see what attractions will be closed throughout May.

Tokyo Disneyland

Swiss Family Treehouse

“it’s a small world”

Pooh’s Hunny Hunt

The Enchanted Tiki Room: Stitch Presents “Aloha E Komo Mai!”

Snow White’s Adventures

Mark Twain Riverboat

Tokyo DisneySea

Big City Vehicles

Fortress Explorations

Jasmine’s Flying Carpets

Ariel’s Playground

Mermaid Lagoon Theater (King Triton’s Concert)

As we have previously noted, Tokyo Disney Resort recently made an effort towards inclusivity at its Parks when the Tokyo Disneyland Electrical Parade Dreamlights made its return to the Park with a new welcome message that removes all gendered language. The parade’s triumphant return saw the Disney magic spread across the lands and around Cinderella Castle in the nighttime show. The theme park Resort currently has a COVID-19 passport mandate active for Guests and Cast Members.

Similar to the “FastPass” system at Disneyland Paris, Tokyo Disney Resort will launch Disney Premier Access for select attractions from May 19.

The press release from Tokyo Disney Resort reads:

Tokyo Disney Resort® announced that Disney Premier Access will become available on the official Tokyo Disney Resort® App on May 19, 2022. This new digital service provides guests with the convenience of reserving certain Park attractions by using the app while at Tokyo Disneyland® and Tokyo DisneySea® Parks. By using this new service, guests will have more flexibility, be able to customize their visit, and get the most out of their Disney day.

Learn more here.

Would you like to travel to Tokyo Disney?

The Resort has multiple official hotels, including Disney Ambassador Hotel, Tokyo Disneyland Hotel, Tokyo DisneySea Hotel MiraCosta, Tokyo Disney Celebration Hotel, and the brand-new Tokyo Disney Resort Toy Story Hotel. Neighbor hotels include Tokyo Bay Maihama Hotel, Tokyo Bay Maihama Hotel Club Resort, and Hilton Tokyo Bay.

The Oriental Land Company, in association with The Walt Disney Company, opened Tokyo Disneyland in 1983 as the first Disney Park outside of the United States. The Urayasu, Chiba theme park would eventually be joined by a second gate, Tokyo DisneySea, and a retail complex, Ikspiari.