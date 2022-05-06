Mickey Mouse Illuminates Paris In Exclusive Nighttime Spectacular

On the night of April 28th, 30 lucky Guests were taken to a surprise nighttime spectacular, described by Disney as “an incredible moment for an incredible anniversary.”

Mickey Mouse made Disneyland Paris and the City of Paris shine a little brighter by magically lighting up the Eiffel Tower to the tune of “Un Monde Qui S’Illumine” as part of the Resort’s 30th-anniversary celebrations.

An incredible moment for an incredible anniversary! Mickey Mouse lights up the Eiffel Tower to celebrate our 30th Anniversary. Take a look at this unique moment that was a true surprise for 30 guests with a strong link to the resort. #DisneylandParis30 #Paris #EiffelTower

The Disneyland Paris News website described this surprise presentation as follows:

For the very first time, the French monument was lit up in the iridescent colors of the 30th Anniversary of Disneyland Paris. Thanks to a unique sound and light show, custom-designed for the occasion, the iconic monument was illuminated during a dazzling moment created to surprise 30 Guests who have a strong bond with the Resort. Cast Members – Disneyland Paris employees – who have worked at the Resort since opening day, selfless Cast Members known as Disney VoluntEARS who give their time to philanthropic activities, fans, and loyal Guests had the exclusive opportunity to watch this show in real-time. Related: Crowds Swarm Disney Attraction as Queue Line Extends, Guest Count Rises

The 30 lucky Guests were given an unforgettable experience, as they were invited to enjoy a delicious dinner at Walt’s – an American restaurant with reserved viewing of Disney D-light, the emotional sequence that takes place before the nighttime spectacular Disney Illuminations.

They were then taken on a bus ride, leading them to the front of the Eiffel Tower, where they were welcomed by Minnie Mouse and led to their exclusive viewing area, where they could see Mickey become the Master of Ceremonies for this incredible show that lit up the Trocadéro gardens located in front of the iconic monument. The exclusive nighttime spectacular combined more than 370 lights leading to an impressive finale where Mickey magically lit up the Eiffel Tower with the iridescent colors of Disneyland Paris’ 30th anniversary.

Guests were amazed by this spectacular display, saying they had never seen such an extraordinary show, and were overwhelmed with emotion seeing Mickey light up the Eiffel Tower. The Disneyland Paris News website added the following regarding this surprise show and the Park’s anniversary:

For 30 years, Disneyland Paris has consistently exceeded its Guests’ expectations by creating magical shows year after year. By illuminating the Eiffel Tower in the colors of its 30th Anniversary, Europe’s top tourist destination has gone one step further. This event celebrates 30 years of strong relationships between France, the City of Paris and Disneyland Paris.

