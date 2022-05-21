‘Lord of the Rings’ Cast Reunites Ahead Amazon Takeover

The Lord of the Rings is changing forever with Amazon’s Rings of Power series debuting this September, but that isn’t stopping the four original Hobbits from reuniting.

The world of Middle Earth penned by author J.R.R. Tolkien was expanded and immortalized by director Peter Jackson’s historical and legendary Rings trilogy and the popular Hobbit trilogy.

The cast and crew of LOTR are forever a family for many Tolkien fans. Seeing the beloved actors off the Middle Earth screen is a treat for all, especially when it’s Merry Brandybuck (Billy Boyd), Pippen Took (Dominic Monaghan), Samwise Gamgee (Sean Astin), and Frodo Baggins (Elijah Wood):

This just makes my heart soar!! Hobbit reunion! To those in Florida that get to meet them this weekend; have fun!

Though the Lord of the Rings cast didn’t reunite for the 20th anniversary of Fellowship of the Ring (2001), the best friends behind the screen — Elijah Wood, Billy Boyd, Dominic Monaghan, and Sean Astin — are still celebrating their triumphs in Florida this weekend.

Meeting in a Florida restaurant ahead of Billy Boyd and Dominic Monaghan’s “Friendship Onion” panel at Mega Con Orlando, the “Fab Four” of the Shire are back together again!

Rings fans can’t help but celebrate after seeing their favorite Shire residents back together again:

Why am I crying seeing the boys together again

Another fan writes:

Would love to spend an evening with those lads! Right good fun I’d say

While Amazon’s Rings of Power is introducing an entirely new cast of figures (and even replacing characters like Galadriel and Elrond), it’s clear that Rings fans want more of the original crew back together again.

More about The Rings of Power

Taking place in the episodic Second Age of Middle Earth, Amazon’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power chronicles the construction of the One Ring worn by dark lord Sauron under Mount Doom:

Three Rings for the Elven-kings under the sky, Seven for the Dwarf-lords in their halls of stone, Nine for Mortal Men doomed to die, One for the Dark Lord on his dark throne in the Land of Mordor where the Shadows lie.

The near $1 billion series is set to focus on the rise of the Dark Lord Sauron, the historic alliance between Elves and Men (that transcended the entire franchise), the island of Númenor/Westernesse, as well as a look into Khazad‐dûm/Moria before the dwarven kingdom fell to hoards of goblins and the deadly Balrog/Durin’s Bane.

However, unfortunately, you won’t be seeing any of the legendary hobbit Frodo Baggins (Elijah Wood), Bilbo Baggins (Sir Ian Holm), Samwise Gamgee (Sean Astin), Merry Brandybuck (Dominic Monaghan), Pippen Took (Billy Boyd), Legolas (Orlando Bloom), Gandalf the White (Sir Ian McKellen), Saruman (Sir Christopher Lee), Gollum (Andy Serkis), and more in Rings of Power.

Dark Lord Sauron is set to have a massive role in The Rings of Power. Still, the series features a relatively unknown cast of lead and supporting actors that are set to play some of the most formative names in Elrond (Robert Aramayo), Lady Galadriel of Lothlórien (Morfydd Clark), and Prince Durin IV (Owain Arthur), replacing Cate Blanchett and Hugo Weaving.

New characters like Dwarven Princess Disa (Sophia Nomvete), silvan elf Arondir (Ismael Cruz Córdova), and Cole (Maxim Baldry) have been created specifically for the series (seen below).