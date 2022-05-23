Huge New Theme Park Set to Open Later This Year

A huge new theme Park is set to open later this year in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. The Park will be called Katmandu Punta Cana and will be the first world-class theme Park and entertainment destination in the Caribbean.

The Park will be an extension of Sol Katmandu Park & Resort, a major amusement Park in Mallorca, Spain, and will come to fruition after an estimated $120 million investment.

Katmandu Punta Cana is set to debut in the third quarter of 2022 and will include attractions, rides, shops, entertainment, and a particular focus on dining offerings, providing Guests an extraordinary gastronomical adventure on their visit.

The two most anticipated attractions for this Park will be an interactive 5D theater and what developers call a “flying theater” experience. The ON!X interactive theater gathers real-time content, Guest feedback, and response capabilities within a 5D theater, creating an immersive and dynamic video game-like experience for Guests, who will be provided with haptic equipment to interact with the environment. The attraction will also have high-quality SFX seats that provide smooth movement and special effects like wind, light, smell, audio, and mechanics.

Falcon’s Suspended Theater will provide Guests with a unique “flying theater” experience that will transport Guests from a traditional theater environment in which Guests will enjoy a spectacular pre-show into a massive immersive screen, similar to Disney’s technology used in Flight of Passage at Disney’s Animal Kingdom or Soarin’ Around the World at Disney California Adventure.

The Park will be located a short distance away from Punta Cana’s major tourist complexes and is being built in collaboration between Meliá Hotels International and Falcon’s Beyond Global. Meliá Hotels International also announced plans for significant renovations and enhancements to two leading Paradisus resorts in the destination.

“This Park perfectly fills an important gap in the market, Katmandu Punta Cana will be the only theme Park of its kind in the Caribbean and will be able to satisfy the enormous hunger of visitors for world-class entertainment. It will be an absolutely unique experience for visitors to the surrounding hotels, tourists from the United States, and residents of Punta Cana alike,” said Simon Hirst, director of parks, operations, and expansion at Falcon’s Beyond Global.

The Park will reportedly receive 4,000 Guests per day as it will open its gates from 10 am to 1 am. This may not sound as impressive if we compare it with Disneyland’s average of 50,000 Guests per day or Disney California Adventure’s of 28,000, but that doesn’t mean Katmandu Punta Cana won’t offer Guests an incredible experience when visiting the Park.

Would you visit Katmandu Punta Cana once it opens? Let us know in the comments below!