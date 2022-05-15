Disney Park Turns Guests Away as Capacity Was Reached

If you are planning on visiting Disneyland Paris today, you must already have secured a Park ticket and reservation for their Parks because signage shows capacity has been hit.

At Disneyland Paris, there are a lot of new and exciting experiences Guests can experience at both Walt Disney Studios and Disneyland Park — including the current 30th anniversary, which began on March 6, 2022 and allows Guests to “dream bigger, laugh louder and smile wider than ever before” as they immerse themselves into a spectacular and “one-of-a-kind 30th anniversary wonderland.”

But if you want to experience everything Disneyland Paris is offering, you must need both a Park ticket and a Park reservation to enter.

Similar to both Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort, Disneyland Paris is currently operating on a reservation system so that they can track the Park’s capacity.

If you plan on visiting one of these theme Parks, Guests need both a valid Park ticket as well as a Park reservation. Guests who do not have both a reservation and a ticket, will be denied entry. Typically, if the Park is not already at full capacity, if you have a ticket, you can usually make a theme park reservation for Disneyland Paris the same day to visit either Disneyland Park or Walt Disney Studios.

Today, however, that cannot happen as the Parks have hit capacity.

Twitter user Cave0fWonders was visiting Disneyland Paris today when they came across the sign that reads “Parks Full”. Per their Tweet:

✨ FULL 🏰 🎬 ✨ #disneyparks #DisneylandParis

If you are visiting Disneyland Paris soon, expect crowd levels as many families begin traveling again now that the world is slowly moving past the ongoing pandemic.

Along with the 30th anniversary underway, Walt Disney Studios Park is adding a massive addition that will include Star Wars, Marvel, and Frozen, as well as their very own Avengers Campus (similar to the recently opened land at Disneyland Resort in California.)

