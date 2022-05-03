Guest “Admits” to Breaking Light Bulb at Disney, Proceeds to Wear It as a Hat

in Walt Disney World

Posted on by Kelly Coffey Leave a comment
guest breaks lightbulb disney world

Walt Disney World is home to four theme parks — Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom — two water parks — Blizzard Beach and Typhoon Lagoon — and a shopping and dining district, Disney Springs.

On a recent visit to Magic Kingdom, Disney fan and Twitter user, Johnny, found a broken light fixture, which they “admitted” to breaking and then proceeded to wear it as a hat.

Related: Spaceship Earth’s New Lighting Malfunctions with Pixel Problem

disney world cinderella castle wedding aisle evening
Credit: Disney

Johnny took to Twitter to share a photo of themselves holding the broken light fixture at Magic Kingdom along with the caption:

I broke it

Related: Disney Guests Evacuated From Pirates, Sees Ride With Lights On

Not only did they pose for a photo near where the lightbulb broke, but they proceeded to wear the lightbulb as a hat, captioning the photo:

Also idk why I did this

Related: Disney Attraction Suffers From Major Design Flaw

DisTwitter got a kick out of Johnny’s Tweets, even coming at Inside the Magic, saying that we will definitely write an article on the broken light fixture:

I wonder if this’ll be ITM’d

Related: Disney Guests Stunned After Iconic Piece of History is Silently Removed From Park

Another Twitter user replied to Johnny’s original Tweet bringing up Inside the Magic, saying we will write an article on the Tweet with the headline “Guest is Shocked to Find BROKEN LIGHT FIXTURE at Walt Disney World” (Well, you were close).

Johnny replied with:

I hope they make an article about it because this would be HILARIOUS

Johnny, your wish has been granted — You have been “ITM’d” (for the second time.)

Related: Disney Fans Notice MAJOR Mistake on Carousel of Progress

Cinderella Castle 50th Anniversary lights
Credit: Disney

And also, a message to DisTwitter — As Roz would say, “We are watching, always watching”.

Have you visited Walt Disney World recently? Let us know in the comments below.

Kelly Coffey

This out-of-state Annual Passholder visits the parks as often as she can. While at the Most Magical Place on Earth, she can typically be found people watching on the Tomorrowland Transit Authority PeopleMover, relaxing at Baseline Tap House, snacking on Mickey-shaped foods, or hanging out with her foolish mortals at the Haunted Mansion.

Be the first to comment!