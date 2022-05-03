Guest “Admits” to Breaking Light Bulb at Disney, Proceeds to Wear It as a Hat

Walt Disney World is home to four theme parks — Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom — two water parks — Blizzard Beach and Typhoon Lagoon — and a shopping and dining district, Disney Springs.

On a recent visit to Magic Kingdom, Disney fan and Twitter user, Johnny, found a broken light fixture, which they “admitted” to breaking and then proceeded to wear it as a hat.

Johnny took to Twitter to share a photo of themselves holding the broken light fixture at Magic Kingdom along with the caption:

I broke it

Not only did they pose for a photo near where the lightbulb broke, but they proceeded to wear the lightbulb as a hat, captioning the photo:

Also idk why I did this

DisTwitter got a kick out of Johnny’s Tweets, even coming at Inside the Magic, saying that we will definitely write an article on the broken light fixture:

I wonder if this’ll be ITM’d

Another Twitter user replied to Johnny’s original Tweet bringing up Inside the Magic, saying we will write an article on the Tweet with the headline “Guest is Shocked to Find BROKEN LIGHT FIXTURE at Walt Disney World” (Well, you were close).

Johnny replied with:

I hope they make an article about it because this would be HILARIOUS

Johnny, your wish has been granted — You have been “ITM’d” (for the second time.)

And also, a message to DisTwitter — As Roz would say, “We are watching, always watching”.

