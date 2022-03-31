Disney Fans Notice MAJOR Mistake on Carousel of Progress

Walt Disney’s Carousel of Progress brings Guests into the rotating theater as they follow an American family over four generations of progress and watch technology transform their lives.

But years after the ride opened to Guests, some are noticing a major mistake within the storyline.

Walt Disney and WED Enterprises teamed up and created what is now the longest-running stage show in American theater history. Walt Disney’s Carousel of Progress was originally created as the prime feature of the General Electric Pavilion for the 1964 New York World’s Fair, but is now located in Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida.

The official description listed on the Walt Disney World website reads:

Travel through the 20th century and marvel at the evolution of technology during this classic Audio-Animatronics show. Follow an American family over 4 generations of progress and watch technology transform their lives. During each era, learn how the technological marvels of the day made life more comfortable—and paved the way for unimaginable innovations. Discover how gas lamps, the hand-cranked washing machine and gramophone made the pre-electric era a breeze. Watch the advent of electricity give rise to modern conveniences like the electric iron, the radio—and the simple, revolutionary light bulb. See how the automatic dishwasher and television set transformed the American household. Today’s high-tech marvels include virtual-reality games, high-definition televisions and voice-activated household appliances. Imagine the wonders the next hundred years may bring!

The Mouselets shared a video clip of the scene where Sarah is putting up wallpaper, which actually has a mistake. As The Mouselets point out, why would Sarah need to mix paint in her food mixer if she is putting up wallpaper?

However, other fans are pointing out that the contents within the food mixer might not be paint, but instead it is wallpaper glue, which would make sense.

What do you think? Is Sarah’s food mixer filled with paint or wallpaper glue? Let us know in the comments below.