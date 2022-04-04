Disney Attraction Suffers From Major Design Flaw

Recently, one Disney Guest shared some inside details on one Disney World attraction and its major design flaw.

While Disney may seem like an engineering master, perfecting its storytelling craft with each new attraction, sometimes things can still go wrong when it comes to planning and executing a specific ride or experience. We have seen numerous examples of this in the past with attractions like Expedition Everest and its infamous broken Yeti animatronic or the fabled KiteTails show, a show that Guests hate to love (or love to hate!).

While rides like Flight of Passage in Pandora – The World of Avatar and Rise of the Resistance in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge are truly jaw-dropping experiences, Disney also has a history of more lackluster experiences.

One example of a design flaw in a Disney attraction can be found right in Fantasyland in the Magic Kingdom. While many Guests enjoy the wacky and music-filled 3d movie that is Mickey’s Philharmagic, we have to admit that the queue and seating can feel a little cramped. Turns out this feeling is justified as the actual queue was not built to accommodate the amount of seating in the actual theater. This is shown in a TikTok posted by @disneycicerone which you can check out below:

As you can see, the queue for the pre-show can actually hold more people than can fit in the theater, creating some cramped and awkward situations. The poster of the TikTok also claimed that Bill Justice, a Disney Imagineer also claimed that this was simply a design mistake when constructing the ride. That being said, this has not been confirmed by Disney.

