Disney Springs Store Slams Disney With Lawsuit as Theme Park Attempts to Terminate Lease

Things are getting sticky for Disney when it comes to one ongoing lawsuit.

When Guests visit Walt Disney World, there is so much to explore. The theme park resort is the size of San Fransisco, meaning that there is a ton of land filled with magical options for Guests to enjoy. Of course, you can visit Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios, as well as Blizzard Beach and Typhoon Lagoon, but the fun doesn’t stop there. Guests can also enjoy the 25+ Disney Resorts which are all expertly themed and stunning in their own right. Also, Disney Springs has a vast amount of shopping and dining options to occupy Guests for hours, as well as live entertainment scattered throughout the various stages.

Disney Springs is one of the most popular spots for Guests to visit as there are a ton of offerings and the cost to enter is $0. Although there are a lot of Disney stores around Disney Springs, there are also regular stores that Guests can find at their local malls such as Zara, Pandora, UNIQLO, and more. Now, one of those stores is suing Disney for reportedly trying to kick them out of their home at Disney Springs due to a lack of revenue generated during the pandemic.

Florida Politics covered the ongoing story regarding Superdy, a U.K.-based clothing brand. The publication noted:

The United Kingdom-based brand Superdry said its Disney landlord gave notice in October it was terminating the store’s lease early as sales struggled without the return of international tourists to Orlando. “A representative of Landlord will be in contact with you to discuss the orderly winding down of operations and vacating the Premises,” Disney said in an Oct. 28 letter included in court documents.

When asked about the ongoing g lawsuit, Superdry has stated that they are still open and working with Disney in attempts to renew their lease. Whether that will happen, however, we are unsure. The store opened in 2016, and until the pandemic, “generated receipts of between $3.05 million and $3.50 million annually”. The lease signed by Superdry, however, did note that if the store’s gross income was less than $4.2 million, both Superdry and Disney would be allowed to end the lease. During the pandemic, the storefront raised their lowest total of $1.75 million.

It seems likely that due to this, we may very well be saying goodbye to Superdry at Disney Springs.

