Disney Guests Stunned After Iconic Piece of History is Silently Removed From Park

At Disneyland, there are many things that die-hard Disney fans never want to see changed. Since Disneyland Park is the only Disney Park Walt Disney got to walk through, the history of the magic is very strong within the Park, and changing one of his creations is highly frowned upon. Because of this, Disney makes sure that they are always honoring him by keeping his light on in the firehouse window where he used to sleep, and by innovating and continuing to create magic, as Walt always wanted.

Most recently, however, a change has been made and Guests are not happy about it. The change is very small for those who do not know about the history of the Park, but for those who do, they are aware that removing this is removing a piece of history that Walt specifically created. At Walt Disney World, many know this spot as Casey’s Corner, but at Disneyland, Guests know the hot dog spot on Main Street, U.S.A. to be the Coco-Cola Refreshment Corner. When Walt was building this, he ran into a predicament when installing the light bulbs.

If you have been to the Coco Cola Refreshment Corner, you know the lights alternate between red and white. Well, at a certain section the uneven numbers caused for an issue in the pattern, with one light bulb socket left on a corner, while two more were needed to complete the pattern. At this point, Walt needed to get Disneyland complete and was out of money, and he came up with a solution. To have half the bulb painted red, and half painted white!

That lightbulb has always been recognized by fans, and until recently it was available for Guests to see. However, it seems that for whatever reason, Disney has now removed the infamous bulb and replaced it with a singular red bulb, ruining the pattern. Below, we can see the replaced bulb thanks to Jenn Murphy (@quaternarypark) who posted the photo to social media.

Had to see this travesty with my own eyes. #BulbReport

Mice Chat (@micechat) also noted the change. They stated that the change would bother perfectionists, and it very well may, however, I believe that it will bother Disney fans more so due to the history of the story that originated in the spot, rather than the appearance.

Most people would just walk right on by never knowing. But the famous red/white bulb at #Disneyland’s Refreshment Corner has been replaced with a simple solid red bulb, so there are now two red in a row. Who cares? Perfectionists do.

It is very well likely that this is not a mistake, and that Disney is manufacturing another bulb for this spot, as one can imagine, no light will last 66 years after being turned on every day! This is not the first time the famous bulb has been replaced, and it would be shocking to see it left like this permanently since that has never been the case. With ongoing supply issues, there is a chance that the new bulb is just not in the hands of Disneyland yet, but we look forward to its return!

What do you think of Disneyland removing the iconic bulb at Coca-Cola Refreshment Corner?

