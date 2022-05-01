Secret Conversations With Disney Execs Reveal Why Depp Lost ‘Pirates’

One of the worst things to have happened to the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise was Disney’s choice to eliminate Johnny Depp from the franchise. Depp kicked off the role of Jack Sparrow in Pirates of the Caribbean: Curse of the Black Pearl (2003), and carried out the role for the following five films.

Depp has become so iconic as Captain Jack Sparrow, so much so that multiple Disney attractions from Disney World to Disneyland and more have changed their attractions to fit in the rum-drinking pirate who looks identical to Depp. You can also meet Jack Sparrow in the Parks when you visit Disney, and he too looks just like Johnny Depp, and behaves like him in the role as well! Because of this obsessive love that so many have for Depp, it is easy to understand why fans decided to boycott the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise when Disney gave him the boot.

The allegations that Depp abused his former wife quickly became a claim that everyone wanted to know more about. Depp continues to state that Heard’s allegations are false, and he has not been proven guilty by any court of law.

We have since seen Depp’s career take a dip due to the court case and the rippling effects that Heard’s allegations have caused. After U.K. tabloid The Sun wrote an article defaming Depp while calling him abusive, Depp sued the publication. The actor lost the battle with the tabloid as well as his appeal. Shortly after, Depp would lose two major roles.

The Fantastic Beasts franchise helmed by Warner Bros. dropped the actor and recast him with Madds Mikkelson, and then Disney booted him from his iconic role of Jack Sparrow in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise. After losing to The Sun in a libel lawsuit case in November 2021, Depp has gone back to court for a defamation case, claiming that Heard isn’t telling the truth and has ruined his career. Now fans watch the court case ensue as it continues right now in Fairfax, Virginia.

Now, Depp’s former CAA agent has stated that she believes that Depp lost his most iconic role of Sparrow due to Amber Heard’s allegations, without them being proven as true. Christian Carino, who works for Creative Arts Agency stated, “My opinion is that it was related to the accusations that Amber has made,” in a video that was shown in court.

According to the CAA agent, the assumption came from “conversations with colleagues and studios executives” that were internal and external. “It is something within the industry that is understood.” Producer Jerry Bruckheimer has not explicitly confirmed this publically, but it seems that the conversation did take place behind closed doors, according to Depp’s former agent.

When the news was announced, petitions were formed to keep Depp in the role. Since then, some have said they are going to boycott the franchise, especially once it was announced that Margot Robbie would be taking over a similar leadership “Jack Sparrow” role in the female-led spinoff of the franchise. Now, with Pirates of the Caribbean 6 reportedly in the works, we have wondered who could take over for Johnny Depp — if anyone. So will Depp return after starring in five films and being booted by Disney? Likely not, but that doesn’t mean another popular Pirates actor won’t.

Fan-favorite actor Kevin McNally, who played Captain Jack’s first mate, Mr. Gibbs, would be a character many would expect to see in a future movie, but it seems that the actor has heard nothing about it.

“If there was, me and my bank manager would very much hope that Mr Gibbs was a part of it! I personally don’t see how you would do a Pirates movie without Mr Gibbs.”

McNally has publically spoken out on his allegiance to Johnny Depp in the past, stating that no one can replace Jack Sparrow. Other actors that we could potentially see return to the film are Orlando Bloom (Will Turner), Kaya Scodelario (Carina Barbossa), Brenton Thwaites (Henry Turner), and many more!

As we mentioned, Kaya Scodelario (Carina Barbossa) is a character many may expect to return, and one that would likely be contractually obligated to. Express noted that in 2017 Scodelario spoke about making a return to the series in the future and revealed her comeback is essentially guaranteed after Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales – on paper. She said: “Well, when I signed up for the first one, I signed up for two movies. So I am contractually obliged, but I’d love to [do it].”

Depp has stated that he will not return to the franchise, no matter what the outcome is regarding the trial.

We have seen the media take heavy shots against Amber Heard, especially for her attempts to copy his various outfits to an identical standard. #IStandwithJohnnyDepp and #JusticeforJohnnyDepp have been trending throughout the last year. Still, following shocking revelations in the defamation court hearings, an output of support from the majority of fans has flooded social media. Johnny Depp has also admitted that no matter the cost, he is not looking to return to the role of Jack Sparrow in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise.

Amber has admitted to hitting Johnny Depp, defecating in their bed on purpose, and now, we are seeing Starbucks place out tip jars for customers to pick between Depp and Heard when they are getting their drink.

At the moment, the trial is still ongoing, however, the amount of supporters that have been actively standing with Johnny Depp only continues to grow as more evidence and light is shed on this case. Continue to follow Inside the Magic for your latest updates.

