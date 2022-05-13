Beloved Disney Ride Audio Goes Mute, Guests Sing Song Themselves

There’s all kinds of construction projects currently taking place at Walt Disney World Resort.

Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind is set to open later this month and TRON Lightcycle/Run just had its first test run.

While there have been numerous additions and updates, there have also been some attractions that have seemingly gone by the wayside. One of those is Journey Into Imagination With Figment.

Located in EPCOT, Journey Into Imagination With Figment has been a staple of the Disney Park for quite some time. However, it has seemingly gone unchanged– other than some removals that Disney Guests weren’t happy with— and many have begun to notice that functions on the ride aren’t working as they should.

Just recently, TikTok user @morganmariefields shared a video of the audio going out in Journey Into Imagination.

starring @kaydengracehallett

As the audio malfunctions and goes completely out, the Disney Park Guests hilariously decide to sing the song themselves.

While Journey Into Imagination With Figment has not been the most popular ride at EPCOT, the Figment character is absolutely beloved by Disney fans. This was seen in the recent sell outs of Figment Popcorn Buckets— twice now– as part of EPCOT’s Festival of the Arts celebration.

Disney World’s official description for Journey Into Imagination With Figment reads: