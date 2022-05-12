Disney Unveils First On-Ride Look at TRON Lightcycle Coaster

One of the most highly-anticipated attractions at Walt Disney World Resort is making major progress towards opening.

When visiting Magic Kingdom, Disney Park Guests are always looking to ride iconic attractions like Haunted Mansion, Jungle Cruise, Pirates of the Caribbean, “it’s a small world”, and Splash Mountain. One of the most beloved lands in Magic Kingdom is Tomorrowland.

In Tomorrowland, you can take a ride on Space Mountain then hit up the Tomorrowland Transit Authority PeopleMover for a look at tomorrow’s future today. Walt Disney’s Carousel of Progress is a classic and Buzz Lightyear’s Space Ranger Spin is a blast. Don’t forget to head over to the Monsters Inc. Laugh Floor, as well, to see Mike Wazowski and enjoy a hilarious and interactive performance.

The most anticipated attraction coming to Magic Kingdom will also reside in Tomorrowland: TRON Lightcycle/Run.

The coaster has been under construction for multiple years now but is now making major progress. We recently reported on testing taking place at the attraction and now Disney Parks has unveiled an official video that even includes on-ride footage of the first full-speed launch test of the coaster!

Disney Parks posted on Twitter:

“Vehicle in motion. Please stand clear.” This morning, Walt Disney Imagineering shared a behind-the-scenes look at the first full-speed launch test of TRON Lightcycle / Run, which recently took place at Magic Kingdom Park! Watch the full video now: http://spr.ly/6013zJgSL

Based on the popular film franchise, TRON Lightcycle Run in Orlando will be heavily influenced by the TRON Lightcycle Power Run coaster at Shanghai Disneyland. This ride’s official description reads:

Experience high-speed thrills and chills as the Grid comes alive in a heart-pounding race for survival. Created as a friendly way for “Programs” and “Users” to interact, the Power Run pits team against team in the quintessential quest to capture 8 Energy Gates and triumph over opponents. Prepare for digitization after entering the portal—this is your access into the energy, lights and excitement of TRON’s high-tech universe. As you leave the real world behind, you’ll proceed to the games as a member of Team Blue, ready to compete against some of the Grid’s most menacing Programs.

Are you looking forward to TRON Lightcycle Run opening in Magic Kingdom?

