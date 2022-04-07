Video: Goofy Walks Into Wall As He Waves Goodbye to Disney Guests

Walt Disney World is filled with unique experiences, including family-thrilling rides, one-of-a-kind shows, and of course, meeting some of our favorite characters such as Mickey Mouse and friends, the Disney Princesses, and even some Pixar pals.

Recently, Goofy and Pluto, two members of the Fab 5, were greeting Guests at Disneyland Park. The duo were ending their time out in the theme park and making their way backstage when suddenly, Goofy ended up being, well, goofy..

Disney fan Danielle shared a video of Goofy waving goodbye to Guests right before walking into a wall, captioning it:

Goofy is all of us when we’re not ready for the weekend to end! 😖

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Danelle (@forgingstars)

It seems as though Goofy actually did this on purpose as his rebound was not harsh. He seems to be okay and his mishap certainly gave Guests a good laugh — we can always rely on Goofy for being silly!

Guests used to be able to meet Goofy at Mickey’s Toontown — a land located at Disneyland Park which allows Guests to go into Mickey Mouse’s home, Minnie Mouse’s home, Donald and Daisy’s boat, Chip and Dale’s Tree, and Goofy’s house! Guests can also ride Roger Rabbit’s Toontown Spin and check out other fun aspects of the land.

However, Disneyland recently shut down Mickey’s Toontown as it is undergoing a complete overhaul. The reimagining of Toontown will bring new experiences to families and young children, including new play experiences, as well as open, grassy play spaces for everyone to unplug. The entire theme of Mickey’s Toontown will include “a vibrant symphony of sights, sounds, and sensations,” according to Disney.

When speaking to the reimagined Mickey’s Toontown, Chairman of Disney Parks, Experiences and Products Josh D’Amaro said:

“We are so excited to leverage Disney’s powerful brand, develop new stories and share even more magical experiences with our guests. The newly reimagined Mickey’s Toontown will be a welcoming place where families and younger guests can connect and play together in fun new ways.”

Disney went on to explain that the reimagined Mickey’s Toontown will offer more “play activities and attractions than ever before”:

Even with a greener and more spacious Mickey’s Toontown, the land will offer more play activities and attractions than ever before. From active play to tactile play, new experiences will let children play, slide, spin, splash, touch and listen!

One of the new areas coming to the reimagined Mickey’s Toontown will be CenTOONial Park, which will act as the first space Guests see when they enter the area and will be home to two interactive play experiences

Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway will also debut in 2023 in the reimagined Mickey’s Toontown, which will be a replica of the current Walt Disney World attraction located inside Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

And for those of you wondering about exactly who you will see in the reimagined Mickey’s Toontown, don’t worry because Disney confirmed that Mickey’s Toontown will still be home to many beloved characters including Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Goofy, Donald Duck and more!

Is Goofy one of your favorite Disney characters? Let us know in the comments below.