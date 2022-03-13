Child Trespasses, Sneaks Into Goofy’s House at Disneyland

Mickey’s Toontown is a land located at Disneyland Park which allows Guests to go into Mickey Mouse’s home, Minnie Mouse’s home, Donald and Daisy’s boat, Chip and Dale’s Tree, and Goofy’s house! Guests can also ride Roger Rabbit’s Toontown Spin and check out other fun aspects of the land.

Recently, Disneyland shut down Mickey’s Toontown as it is undergoing a complete overhaul. Prior to its closure, a child was caught on video trespassing and sneaking into Goofy’s house so he could give the Disney character a hug.

As Disneyland operates during the ongoing pandemic, the theme parks have made some adjustments to the rules and regulations so Guests and Cast Members stay safe during this unprecedented time. One of those changes is implementing socially distanced character meet and greets. At this time, Guests visiting Disneyland can see Disney characters from afar, but cannot currently get close enough to give them a hug or get their autograph.

On a recent trip to Mickey’s Toontown, Guests were able to spot Goofy outside of his house and Guests could take a socially distanced selfie from afar. One child, however, wanted to see Goofy so badly he snuck into Goofy’s house and ran up behind Goofy!

You can check out a video of the interaction below.

Of course, the child did not know better and so, the child was just simply escorted back to his family, but it seems Guests and Cast Members got a laugh out of this as no one figured out how the child even ended up back there!

More on the Reimagining of Mickey’s Toontown

The reimagining of Toontown will bring new experiences to families and young children, including new play experiences, as well as open, grassy play spaces for everyone to unplug. The entire theme of Mickey’s Toontown will include “a vibrant symphony of sights, sounds, and sensations,” according to Disney.

When speaking to the reimagined Mickey’s Toontown, Chairman of Disney Parks, Experiences and Products Josh D’Amaro said:

“We are so excited to leverage Disney’s powerful brand, develop new stories and share even more magical experiences with our guests. The newly reimagined Mickey’s Toontown will be a welcoming place where families and younger guests can connect and play together in fun new ways.”

Disney went on to explain that the reimagined Mickey’s Toontown will offer more “play activities and attractions than ever before”:

Even with a greener and more spacious Mickey’s Toontown, the land will offer more play activities and attractions than ever before. From active play to tactile play, new experiences will let children play, slide, spin, splash, touch and listen!

One of the new areas coming to the reimagined Mickey’s Toontown will be CenTOONial Park, which will act as the first space Guests see when they enter the area and will be home to two interactive play experiences

Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway will also debut in 2023 in the reimagined Mickey’s Toontown, which will be a replica of the current Walt Disney World attraction located inside Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

And for those of you wondering about exactly who you will see in the reimagined Mickey’s Toontown, don’t worry because Disney confirmed that Mickey’s Toontown will still be home to many beloved characters including Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Goofy, Donald Duck and more!

Have you ever visited Mickey’s Toontown at Disneyland? How do you feel about the upcoming reimagining? Let us know in the comments below.