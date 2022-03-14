Disney Characters Get New, Upgraded Look at the Parks

On March 6, Minnie Mouse officially ditched the dress and rocked her navy blue pantsuit at Disneyland Paris in honor of Women’s History month. Now, it seems that more of the Fab 5 are getting upgraded looks, including Mickey, Goofy, and Pluto!

Disney’s Hotel Santa Fe, located at Disneyland Paris, channels the iconic sights of Route 66 and grabs inspiration from Disney-Pixar’s Cars franchise. To fit in with the theming, Minnie Mouse debuted a new Route 66 look, which fans are loving!

Minnie Mouse wasn’t the only one to get a new look as Mickey Mouse, Goofy, and Pluto also recently showed off their new “Route 66” looks.

DLP Report took to Twitter to share photos of all the Disney characters in their Route 66 looks, writing:

We’ve now seen the entire series of new Route 66 / Cars themed outfits for Disney’s Hotel Santa Fe: Mickey, Minnie, Pluto and Goofy:

Fans are loving these new looks as Twitter user Patrick wrote:

Great to see this being rolled out across the resort. As a character lover it’s a real benefit of staying in one of the on-site hotels. Well done DLP 👏🏻

At this time, these new Route 66 looks can only be seen at Disney’s Hotel Santa Fe hotel as this coincides with the theming of the hotel. Minnie Mouse, specifically, is still wearing her recently debuted pantsuit when she greets Guests at Studio Theater in Disneyland Paris in honor of Women’s History month.

Are you loving the Disney characters’ new “Route 66” looks? Let us know in the comments below.

