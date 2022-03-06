Minnie Mouse Officially DITCHES the Dress, Debuts NEW Look

As reported a few weeks ago, in honor of Women’s History month, Minnie Mouse will debut a new signature look as she rocks a polka dot pantsuit.

And today is the day we get to finally see Minnie’s new pantsuit in person.

A few weeks ago, we reported that in honor of Women’s History Month, at Disneyland Paris, Minnie Mouse would ditch her iconic red polka dot dress and, instead, rock a navy blue polka dot pantsuit, designed by Stella McCartney.

Disney Parks Blog shared the details in a new post, writing:

And we’re thrilled to announce the First Ultrachic Pantsuit for Minnie Mouse at Disneyland Paris, designed by Stella McCartney herself. In honor of Women’s History Month, starting on March 6, 2022, find Minnie Mouse at Walt Disney Studios Park as she rocks a new take on her signature polka dots. As part of International Women’s Rights Day, Stella McCartney will market a unique Minnie Mouse t-shirt exclusively available online and in Stella stores on March 8, 2022. Starting spring 2022, a limited-edition product line inspired by the cult movie Fantasia will be also launched by Stella McCartney.

And now, thanks to DLP Report on Twitter, we can see how amazing Minnie looks in new pantsuit. DLP Report shared:

📍Meet Minnie in her pantsuit designed by Stella McCartney starting today and until the end of the month at Studio Theater continuously from 1:10p (last set today at 7:05p) pic.twitter.com/r6ji9uweMt — DLP Report (@DLPReport) March 6, 2022

DLP Report shared additional photos of Minnie, who is currently meeting Guests in her new pantsuit at Studio Theater. They write:

📍”Minnie Fashionista”, in her famous Stella McCartney pantsuit, is now meeting all Guests at Studio Theater: pic.twitter.com/zxKBWFgpSc — DLP Report (@DLPReport) March 6, 2022

Minnie Mouse can be seen in her new navy blue pantsuit at Walt Disney Studios Park at Disneyland Paris.

Disneyland Paris recently joined over 140 organizations and companies in signing the #StOpE charter, which sets specific priority actions to reduce sexism in the workplace.

The Walt Disney Company as a whole has been pushing inclusion for quite some time now. From reimagining Splash Mountain into a The Princess and the Frog theme to having a gender neutral dress code at the Parks, the company has made multiple efforts in depicting more accurate representation.

We have also seen the Disney Parks transition the welcome announcements Guests hear in various lands and attractions to be more accommodating to all Guests when walking into the theme parks. Instead of greeting Guests by saying, Ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls,” the theme parks now say, “Hello everyone,” moving toward a more inclusive statement that applies to people of all genders. You can read more about this here.

Are you loving Minnie’s new pantsuit? Let us know in the comments below.